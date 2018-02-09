Here's How Long It Took for These Iconic TV Couples to Finally Get Together
Spoiler alert: Fans waited a really, really long time for these duos to finally make it last
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
ROSS & RACHEL, FRIENDS: 236 EPISODES
You know how this one goes. Ross loved Rachel, then Rachel loved Ross, then they got together, then they (debatably) were on a break ... and that was only the beginning. However, this couple finally made it work in the series finale when she got off the plane. And, yes, that was the 18th episode of season 10.
CARRIE & MR. BIG, SEX AND THE CITY: 94 EPISODES
A will-they-won't-they for the ages, Carrie and Big kept Sex and the City fans tuning in for six long seasons before they finally got together in Paris. The romantic moment happened during the series finale — the 20th episode of the sixth season.
MEREDITH & DEREK, GREY'S ANATOMY: 97 EPISODES
Buckle up for this one. Although they hooked up in the pilot episode (and things got pretty awkward), it took Meredith and Derek a long time to finally get together. Their relationship was so up and down, in fact, that we decided Derek's epic elevator proposal is the moment we knew they'd stay together. That moment? Nineteen episodes into the fifth season.
JIM & PAM, THE OFFICE: 54 EPISODES
Pam literally walked across hot coals before she and Jim could make things work. And while they eventually found love, it wasn't without a lot of heartache from fans. The moment when Pam and Jim finally DTR? The first episode of the fourth season.
ARIA & EZRA, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: 146 EPISODES
After hooking up in the series premiere, Aria and Ezra faced a lot of roadblocks. Nevertheless, they remained a fan-favorite couple. As we know, time in Rosewood is a little murky, and likewise, the moment Ezria locked things down is a little uncertain. (Plus, we all knew they never fell out of love with each other.) We're going to call Ezra's (second) proposal the moment we knew they'd make it. It all went down in the sixth episode of the seventh season.
SUMMER & SETH, THE O.C.: 92 EPISODES
A pivotal moment for all O.C. fans was when Seth and Summer finally (and super awkwardly) slept together in the first season. However, they were on and off fairly regularly until the series finale — the 16th episode of the fourth season.
JESS & NICK, NEW GIRL: 138 EPISODES (MOST LIKELY)
After finally deciding to make a serious go of it at the end of the second season, the roommates broke up and continued to leave us wondering. That is, until the 22nd episode of the sixth season, when they finally kissed. With a final season still ahead, we have yet to confirm their endgame, but we've got high hopes for this one.
PACEY & JOEY, DAWSON'S CREEK: 128 EPISODES
This was a brutal one for fans. Viewers watched as Joey was torn between best friends Pacey and Dawson — only to finally, finally end up with Pacey in the series finale. That glorious closing moment was season 6, episode 24.
BEN & LESLIE: PARKS AND RECREATION: 54 EPISODES
Nothing quite broke our hearts like Leslie and Ben pining for each other from afar. Luckily, viewers all sighed with relief (and wiped tears from their eyes) when the couple decided to make it work — for better or worse — during the eighth episode of season 4.
Celeb Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day Together