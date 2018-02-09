Here's How Long It Took for These Iconic TV Couples to Finally Get Together

ARIA & EZRA, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: 146 EPISODES

After hooking up in the series premiere, Aria and Ezra faced a lot of roadblocks. Nevertheless, they remained a fan-favorite couple. As we know, time in Rosewood is a little murky, and likewise, the moment Ezria locked things down is a little uncertain. (Plus, we all knew they never fell out of love with each other.) We're going to call Ezra's (second) proposal the moment we knew they'd make it. It all went down in the sixth episode of the seventh season.