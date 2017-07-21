16 Iconic Roles That Were Almost Played by Someone Else

CHARLIZE THERON: ROXIE HART, CHICAGO

"I've definitely wanted stuff that I didn't get. For awhile I was attached to Chicago. I really wanted that — I was a dancer for most of my life, and there was a real nostalgia — the idea of making that movie for me. I got kicked off it. The directed kicked me off it. I was really bummed about it," Theron told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show of losing out on the lead role in the 2002 film. "I think because I had it I was like, 'Oh I'm going to make this movie,' and then I was kicked off it."

She added: "There was another director attached and he brought me on. And then that director got fired and this new director got brought on and he didn't want to make the movie with me. I was going to play the Renée Zellweger role — which by the way, she did an amazing job. So yeah, I'm fully envious of what she did … I've seen that movie a lot. I really like the movie, I think everybody's great in that film. I fantasize to be in that movie. I think it just would have been different."