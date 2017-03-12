'I SAID YES': Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes Is Engaged to Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes is engaged!

The actor and former Teen Wolf star proudly announced the big news on Instagram and Twitter Sunday with a photo of him and fiancé Jeff Leatham celebrating with fireworks at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I SAID YES!!!” Haynes, 28, captioned the kissing shot.

The couple, who first announced their relationship just one month ago on Valentine’s Day, documented their romantic beach getaway on their Instagram Stories.

“Jeff, you’re crying,” Colton said in a video. “You’re the sweetest person in the entire world. I can’t believe you.”

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

He's the one 😍😍…😢😍😍😍 sooooooo sweet 😍 #Coltonhaynes #teenwolf #arrow #jacksonwhittemore #royharper A post shared by ~M (@proudtobeaselenator_tw) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

so romantic, i ship themmm 🎆🎆🎆 #coltonhaynes #tylerposey #dylanobrien #hollandroden #dylansprayberry #codychristian #shelleyhennig A post shared by Teen Wolf 💓 (@teenwolfamily_) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Celebrity florist Leatham, 46, pulled out all the stops with a candlelit pathway decorated with rose petals that led to a red heart, also made out of roses. “Love yep he’s the one,” Leatham captioned one of his videos.

“My love @jeffleatham,” Haynes wrote along with a video of him walking along a candlelit path on the beach.

Leatham even proposed with a little help from Cher!

“Thank you @cher and @pauletteakapauly – for helping making my Proposal Evening Epic – I got you Babe never sounded so good right before @coltonlhaynes said YES!!! So Appreciative and much love,” he captioned the video clip he played for his fiancé.

In addition, the pair have been gushing about each other on social media during their vacation.

Breakfast is served @jeffleatham !!! Talk about a room with a view…🙀🙀🙀… #Vacation A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:33am PST

“I can’t put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love,” Haynes, who publicly came out as gay in early 2016, shared on Friday.

“Surrounded by beauty inside and out life does not get better than this thank you @coltonlhaynes,” Leatham also posted on Friday.