Hugh Jackman Posts Sweet Picture with Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'No Caption Needed'

No caption needed. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Hugh Jackman is feeling the love.

The actor took to Instagram Friday to share a scenic photo of him and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness posing on a balcony overlooking the Sydney Opera House.

The Aussie actor, 48, is beaming as he wraps his arm around his wife of 21 years while wearing a grey V-neck sweater and sunglasses. Furness matches her hubby’s casual look with a matching pair of sunglasses and a black sweater.

Jackman often sings his wife’s praises on social media and shared a selfie of the two of them two weeks ago, calling Furness his “beach babe”

Me & my beach babe. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The couple met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995 and have two kids together, Oscar, 15, and Ava, 10.

They celebrated their 21st anniversary in April, with Jackman posting a short and sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. “To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote along with a selfie of the two playing tennis.