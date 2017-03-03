Hugh Jackman on Fifth Skin Cancer Treatment: ‘Everything’s Fine’

Hugh Jackman followed up on his recent skin cancer treatment on Live with Kelly on Thursday, telling the audience that “everything’s fine” with him.

“All good, almost completely healed,” the Logan star said after Kelly Ripa asked him how he was faring.

Sporting a small bandage on the tip of his nose, Jackman added, “It’s a basal cell carcinoma, everything’s fine. It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it. So it’s just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it’s sort of the new normal for me.”

“But everything’s fine,” he insisted. “People have been so lovely, thank you.”

The actor posted a photo in February to share a bandaged post-op photo of himself after being treated for skin cancer on his nose.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he captioned the above photo. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

The Golden Globe winner shared some skin care advice on Live, encouraging viewers to “wear sunscreen” and “get a check-up.”

“So here’s the thing: One sunburn, you’re susceptible to cancer. One. And all of this is 25, 30 years after, the doctor told me,” he said. “Our rule, as kids, growing up, was you get burned and peel two or three times, then you’re set.”