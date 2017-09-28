Hugh Hefner’s Twin Ex-Girlfriends Kristina and Karissa Shannon Mourn His Death: You ‘Made Us Women’

Kristina and Karissa Shannon, Hugh Hefner’s twin ex-girlfriends, commemorated his death on Instagram with a sweet, exclamation mark-filled post.

“Hef, you changed our lives and made us women!” the two ex-Girls Next Door stars, 27, both wrote on Instagram and Twitter alongside a montage of pictures of all three of them together. “We had so much fun and made so many memories that we will never forget!!!”

“What keeps us sane is knowing we have memories of us, the pictures captured a glimpse, but our hearts captured everything like a film recorder!! Thanks for giving us a kind of love not everyone gets to experience in life!” they added.

After Hefner’s former #1 girlfriend Holly Madison left Hefner — and the TV show The Girls Next Door — in 2008, the Shannon twins moved into the Playboy mansion with Hefner’s future wife Crystal Harris as Hefner’s new girlfriends.

The Shannon twins also appeared in Playboy’s 2009 summer issue as Miss July and Miss August, sharing their centerfold duties.

“Pop in on us from time to time and tell our mom in heaven we have been good girls,” they cheekily added in their tribute. ” ‘May the wind always be at your back, And the sun always upon your face, And May the wings of destiny carry you a loft to dance with the stars!’ Forever love, your Twins!”

The Shannon twins weren’t Hefner’s only exes to publicly mourn the death of their former lover.

Kendra Wilkinson called him “an angel” in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever,” Wilkinson said.

Bridget Marquardt also shared on Instagram that she was “so sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences,” along with a broken heart emoji, as well as a photo of her and Hefner.

Hefner died Wednesday from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from the Playboy founder’s rep. He was 91.

He is survived by his wife Harris, 31, and four children.