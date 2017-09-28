Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe, Playboy's First Cover Star

Hugh Hefner will be laid to rest next to Playboy‘s very first cover girl.

The magazine founder will be buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. Hefner, who died at the age of 91 on Wednesday, purchased the plot 25 years ago for $75,000.

Monroe, who passed away in 1962 at the age of 36, appeared on the first issue of Playboy in December 1953. Hefner was able to scrape together $8,000 to introduce the magazine with the decade’s hottest star on the cover.

The cemetery is the final resting place of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, Truman Capote, Dean Martin, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Rodney Dangerfield.

A rep for the Playboy Enterprises founder said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

He is survived by his wife Crystal Harris and four children.

Celebrities and other former Playboy cover models — including Pamela Anderson, Kendra Wilkinson and Paris Hilton — expressed their condolences and shared moving tributes to Hefner on social media.

Just days ahead of Hefner’s 91st birthday, his youngest son, Cooper, opened up about his father’s health after reports swirled that his health was declining.

“My dad has always made the joke that if the mansion was your house, why would you want to leave?” Cooper told E! News. “The reality is he has a really bad back — that happens when you’re 90 — and he is enjoying life at the mansion,” which sold for $100 million in August 2016.