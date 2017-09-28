From His First Wife to the Girls Next Door: The Many Loves of Hugh Hefner

BARBI BENTON

Hefner met longtime love Benton, 24 years his junior, on the set of his TV show, Playboy After Dark. The pair traveled the globe in the 1970s before moving West to Los Angeles; she went on to appear on three Playboy covers and in two spreads. "I only regret not marrying Barbi because it finally led to our going separate ways," Hugh told PEOPLE in 1980. "But I have been married and have children and wasn't, am not, interested in doing it again. Barbi hadn't had that and wanted it."

That first go-round for Hef was with wife Mildred Williams, a Northwestern University student he married in 1949. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams cheated on Hefner prior to the pair's wedding day, so allowed for an open marriage during her 10 years with Hef. Despite the unconventional setup, they had two children: daughter Christie and son David.