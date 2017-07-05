HTGAWM's Charlie Weber Opens Up About Being 'Very Happy' in His Relationship with Costar Liza Weil

Dating a coworker can be complicated, but not for Charlie Weber and Liza Weil.

“I enjoy it quite a bit,” Weber, 38, said on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast Wednesday.

Weber, 38, and his How to Get Away with Murder costar Weil, 40, have been dating since summer 2016, a rep for Weber confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in June.

“We’re very like-minded when it comes to our approach to acting,” Weber explained to Von and Weiss. “We’re two actors who are very dedicated to what they do and have a very easy time separating who we are and who we are as characters.”

Weber went on to detail how their relationship developed “naturally” after he and Weil both went through divorces around the same time.

“We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that,” said Weber, who currently stars in the in the thriller Expatriot. “You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that … I’m very happy.”

Gilmore Girls’ Weil filed for divorce from Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Paul Adelstein (who has also starred on Shonda Rhimes’ Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) in March 2016 after more than nine years of marriage. They are parents to 7-year-old daughter Josephine.

Weber and his ex, Giselle, also filed for divorce last year, citing Feb. 1, 2016, as their official date of separation. They were married April 21, 2015, in a secret ceremony in Mexico. Weber has a daughter from a previous relationship.