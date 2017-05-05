How Sharon Osbourne Fell Back in Love with Ozzy After the Cheating That Nearly Broke Their Marriage

After infidelity nearly shattered their marriage last year, Sharon Osbourne discovered a way to fall back in love with her husband.

Last May, The Talk co-host and her husband, Black Sabbath musician Ozzy Osbourne, split after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy, 68, had an affair, allegedly with his hairstylist.

But within the past few months, after falling out of love with Ozzy in the year since the scandal surfaced, Sharon has admittedly learned how to love the father of her three children once again.

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, 64-year-old Sharon opened up about her decades-long marriage to the musician, with whom she shares three children.

“35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” admitted Sharon.

Asked by co-host Julie Chen “What made you re-fall in love with Ozzy? And when was it?,” Sharon noted Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, and added, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

In July, Sharon publicly forgave her husband and informed viewers that the couple were working on reconciling their marriage: “I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him.”

And last September — five months following their split — Sharon said in an interview with The Sun that she “adores Ozzy.”

“I am trying to learn – I try to not let things faze me. Before I was like [she makes a loud roar], ‘How dare they this and how dare they that,’ ” Sharon told the publication. “I was riled up at the slightest thing and then you realize as you get older that all these things aren’t really important.”