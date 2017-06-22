Shannen Doherty's Courageous Cancer Battle – In Her Own Words

"After my second treatment, my hair was really matted, like in dreadlocks. And I went to try and brush it out, and it just fell out. I just remember holding onto huge clumps of my hair in my hands and just running to my mom crying, like, 'My hair, my hair, my hair, my hair.' "

"It was just shedding and it was driving me crazy. It was just clumps, and I was like, 'Just grab the kitchen scissors.' And my mom's like, 'Wait, wait, wait.' I'm just, like, 'Grab it.' She went and grabbed the kitchen scissors, and put it in a ponytail and she just chopped it off. And it was this cute little bob, but it wasn't enough, you know, it was falling out."

"We did stages. We did a pixie. And then we did a mohawk, which was my favorite look. And then finally we had to get the shaver thing and just buzz it off."

– on Entertainment Tonight