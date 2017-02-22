You Should See the Other Guy! How Milo Ventimiglia Got Injured — and No, It Wasn’t a ‘Knife Fight’

Milo Ventimiglia may have gone under the knife, but he assures fans that a “knife fight” wasn’t the reasoning for his injury.

On Tuesday evening, the This Is Us star stopped by the Tonight Show and spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about his new wardrobe staple: an arm sling.

“I got into a knife fight … with a surgeon,” Ventimiglia jokingly told Fallon before revealing the real reason for wearing the black, protective coverup.

“I had some torn tendons and I had to get surgery on it, so I’m recovering,” said Ventimiglia, 39. (A rep for Ventimiglia confirms to PEOPLE that the actor had a minor surgery on his wrist and the bandage had nothing to with production on This Is Us.)

But Fallon suggested that he come up with a more exciting story to tell about the injury: “You’ve got to think of a good story!”

Despite having to wear the sling throughout his recovery process, Ventimiglia is enjoying the perks that it provides.

“So I got the surgery and then I got this thing and this sling has now become a catch-all,” said Ventimiglia. “I got my phone in it. I feel like an older gal that puts her phone in her bra and I get very comfortable.”

To prove its functionality, the NBC star pulled out multiple objects from the sling, including his wallet, a packet of tissues, a banana, floss, a This Is Us terrible towel hankie and a “Team Jess” pin for the late-night host, who is a fan of Ventimiglia’s Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano.

“You’re of course the only one for Rory,” said Fallon. “Give me a break”

Though Ventimiglia played Mariano for seven seasons on the original CW series — and returned for Netflix’s four-part revival last fall — he considers himself to be team Jack Pearson (his This Is Us character): “He was a cool guy, Jess was pretty awesome. He was no Jack Pearson.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.