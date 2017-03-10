Before they became household names, Chrissy Metz, Chris Pratt and more famous faces were working hard to make ends meet.

Below are 6 Hollywood A-listers who found fame after struggling to survive financially.

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star had only 81 cents in her bank account when she was cast as Kate Pearson in the NBC drama.

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner was living in a homeless shelter at the age of 21 when she moved away from home to become an actress.

Jim Carrey

Prior to becoming one of the most notable comedic actors in Hollywood, Carrey lived with his family in a VW van and in a tent on his older sister’s lawn after his father lost his job.

Jennifer Lopez

After Lopez clashed with her mother about pursuing her dreams of becoming a dancer, she wound up homeless, which forced her to sleep on the couch in her dance studio.

Tyler Perry

Perry was living in his car and in hotels on-and-off for six years prior to finding extreme success.

Chris Pratt

Before becoming the star of Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World, Pratt was homeless in Hawaii and living out of a van.