Alexis Ohanian Thinks He and Fiancée Serena Williams Are Having a Girl: Women Are 'Strong and Powerful and Awesome'
Celebrity
The Great Hollywood Parenting Debate: How Celebs Really Feel About Their Kids Wanting to Be Famous
Nick Cannon, Ben Affleck and more stars sound off
NICK CANNON
"My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they're hams," he told E! News. "They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug."
Despite the revelation, Cannon admitted that he would prefer his children pursue other careers — away from the spotlight. "I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons," he said. "But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it."
KEVIN RICHARDSON
"[Maxwell] seems more passionate about it than my oldest [Mason] was at his age, so hey, you never know," the Backstreet Boys member told PEOPLE of his sons' — 3½-year-old Maxwell Haze and 9½-year-old Mason — evident penchant for music. "And if that's something that they want to do, then of course I will encourage them and support them and help them."
He added: "But I just want them to be happy and passionate about whatever it is that they decide to pursue in their life."
BEN AFFLECK
"I think it's a hard thing. I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn't change that. But I also wouldn't want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18," Affleck said at the AutFest International Film Festival, speaking of his and estranged wife Jennifer Garner's three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and 5-year-old Samuel. "If they are 18 and they want to make those choices and do that kind of thing, that's fine. But being a child actor, I just know too much of the downside of what that can be like."
He added: "I had some great rewards, and I probably wouldn't have made it as an adult had I not built up that body of work as a kid, so it's a strange thing. My kids would be good in the school play. If they can handle that, they’re in good shape."
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
"They want to," Zeta-Jones said in an interview with Today when asked whether her kids are planning to make it big in Hollywood. "I've got two great teenagers and I love them, and I've had all this wonderful time. I'm so excited to see which way they're going to go, which tributary they'll take, their journey. I'm so really excited. And of course they both love the arts and they both play music."
GAVIN ROSSDALE
"You've got to be crazy to have a career in music, I would never say that," the rocker told the U.K.'s ITV series This Morning. "I'd say go into tech, do something like that." He added: "I have so many children, it's my responsibility to make them so they contribute to society as opposed to take away from society. So whatever they do is fine by me, they've just got to be positive, cool people — that's all I care about."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
"Would I want my child [Silas] to follow my path?" Timberlake said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "You know, I haven't been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do."
MILLA JOVOVICH
"She's a real talent," Jovovich wrote on Instagram, praising daughter Ever, who costars with the actress in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. "And nothing makes me happier in the world than to know that my baby has found her passion in life."
KATE BECKINSALE
"That would be like sitting there with a glass of wine saying, 'You can't have a drink,' " Beckinsale told ES Magazine of the possibility of her daughter, Lily, pursuing an acting career. "I can see why she wants to do it. I don't love the downside of it for my baby. But it's not like she hasn't seen both of her parents having a real experience of what it's like. She has seen us ecstatic and miserable — she's seen that, squared."
MILA KUNIS
"I'd really, really like for her not to be in this industry in any form," Kunis told Conan O'Brien. "I think that if it was up to [husband Ashton], [Wyatt] would be the very first female professional NFL coach. Specifically for the Chicago Bears. That is what he is molding her to be."
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
"They can decide what they want to do for themselves. I'll never push them," the actress told PEOPLE. "But, in the meantime, they have to stick to schooling. My kids have too much stage fright anyway."
JOHN KRASINSKI
"I definitely feel like this is a tough business for sure," said the star. "I know I won the lottery. I was a waiter before I got The Office, and after the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I just thought, 'This will never be real.' It's still not. I think it's all about supporting what she wants to do. If she understands what she wants and why she wants it, then that's great."
MELISSA JOAN HART
"Not really but I wouldn't stop them if it's really in their hearts," she told Celebrity Baby Scoop. "They are very dramatic and musical so it might be coming."
JOHNNY DEPP
"Her becoming an actress was never my dream or my desire for her," Depp said of his daughter Lily-Rose, who is now both an up-and-coming actress and model. "But that's what she enjoys doing, and it's her passion and it's where she ended up. And she's got the goods — she can certainly deliver."
DAVID BECKHAM
"It's one thing I always tell my kids: If they're passionate about something, they need to go for it," he told Australian TV show The Project.
GWYNETH PALTROW
"They're smart, they're funny, they have pretty good heads on their shoulders," Paltrow told Glamour of Apple and Moses. "We'll see what difficulties come with adolescence and what careers they want. Unfortunately, I think they're both gonna be drawn to perform. They're naturals — they sing, act, play guitar, do stand-up — it's brimming out of them. So I feel like my mother. Whenever I said I wanted to be an actress, she said, 'Oh no, don't. You're too smart to be an actress. Do something else!' "
DREW BARRYMORE
"I would not let them [act]. I want them to be kids," Barrymore told Grazia. "They might hate me for it, but there is no way until they are 18. If they are 18 and still serious about it, of course I'd support that. I'll take it one step at a time."
MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV
"She's had theater training," the Sex and the City alum said of daughter Anna, who stars in Manchester by the Sea. "She went to Northwestern and at first we resisted but she always wanted to be onstage."
BROOKE SHIELDS
"For their sake, I hope they don't. There's a lot of pressure," the actress revealed. "As long as they get an education, they can do whatever they want. If they need my help, I'll try, but I hope they find other interests."
ANGELINA JOLIE
"I hope not!" she exclaimed when asked whether her children have caught the acting bug, in an interview with NBC news. "[I've] always said if they're going to be actors I hope they do something, and then become actors."
ALYSON HANNIGAN
"No. I really want her to have a childhood that is about climbing trees, playing in the grass," says the former How I Met Your Mother star of her oldest. "I worry about raising her in L.A., because you see these little kids that are obsessed with things they really shouldn't even be aware of. I really would like her to have a normal childhood, whatever that means. But if she wants to go into showbiz when she is an adult, I'll support her."
