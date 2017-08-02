The Great Hollywood Parenting Debate: How Celebs Really Feel About Their Kids Wanting to Be Famous

BEN AFFLECK

"I think it's a hard thing. I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn't change that. But I also wouldn't want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18," Affleck said at the AutFest International Film Festival, speaking of his and estranged wife Jennifer Garner's three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and 5-year-old Samuel. "If they are 18 and they want to make those choices and do that kind of thing, that's fine. But being a child actor, I just know too much of the downside of what that can be like."

He added: "I had some great rewards, and I probably wouldn't have made it as an adult had I not built up that body of work as a kid, so it's a strange thing. My kids would be good in the school play. If they can handle that, they’re in good shape."