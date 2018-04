Though Watson is a self-declared makeup lover who adores peeking in other people’s makeup bags, she says she prefers to let her natural side shine through — like her freckles. “The object for me when applying makeup is you should be able to see as much skin as possible,” she told Into the Gloss. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve embraced my freckles much more and I want to be able to see them. When we were filming Beauty and the Beast, I insisted on keeping my freckles as a part of the movie.” She added: “There are so many young girls who are going through puberty who really hate having them, so I felt the need to say that I have them and that I think the look of natural skin is beautiful. I didn’t want to get blanked out!”