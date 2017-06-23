HALEY JOEL OSMENT

Osment is living proof that anything can happen at Ikea — including launching a successful career as a child actor. "I was at the Burbank Ikea, and it's so weird that they'd do this because I think if you saw this now, you’d be like, ‘What?’ But they had a casting table with two women taking Polaroids of all the kids who would come into the store," he told Vulture.

“They took a Polaroid and nobody thought anything of it until we got called to do a cattle call at one of those kids’ commercial things. We went, and from that audition, within a couple of weeks, I was doing a Pizza Hut commercial for Bigfoot pizzas, a promotional pizza they had. Just from that commercial, the casting director for Forrest Gump got in contact with us and I was reading with [director Robert] Zemeckis and Tom Hanks pretty soon after that,” he said. “It all kind of snowballed from there.”