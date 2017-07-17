Celebrity
How Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams and More Celebrities Spent Their First Big Paychecks
From fancy shoes to quirky instruments, see what stars bought when they finally had money to spare
JENNIFER LOPEZ: A SHINY NEW MERCEDES
Buying a sweet new ride was a big moment for young J.Lo — even though her personal life was rocky at the time. "I was driving a Honda hatchback that Keenen Ivory Wayans had given me when I moved out here when I was a Fly Girl [dancer on In Living Color]. And I had been driving it to every audition," Lopez revealed of her early L.A. days during an actress roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. "And when I got, I think it was a regular series, I bought a car — a Mercedes. And it was a huge deal, though I was signing the lease to the car and breaking up with my boyfriend the same week. We were in the dealership and I was crying."
SERENA WILLIAMS: STRAIGHT TO THE BANK
No, seriously. The tennis legend may have thought earning her first million was NBD, but her bank was quite surprised when she rolled up with the hefty check. "I never touched [the money] — I just put it in the bank. I remember I went through the drive-thru to deposit my check, and then they were like, 'I think you need to come in for this,' and so I ended up going inside," she shared on Kneading Dough. So, depositing a seven-figure payment is just slightly more complicated than ordering a cheeseburger — who knew?
ARIEL WINTER: SHOES, SHOES AND MORE SHOES
She's gotta have her kicks! The Modern Family actress went straight for retail therapy when she made her first substantial TV earnings as a teen. "I think I bought some serious shoes. I bought a lot of shoes. I love shoes," she told PEOPLE in 2014 of her first splurge as a star.
KERRY WASHINGTON: HID IT UNDER HER BED — AND THEN BOUGHT A LAPTOP
It took a little bit of time for the Scandal star to get comfortable with her successful actress salary. “This is so Bronx girl of me … Save the Last Dance was my second movie, and we had a per diem. I couldn’t believe somebody was handing me cash and I literally used to hide it under my mattress for the whole movie,” she admitted during an actress roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. "I put myself on a tight budget of what I could spend. And at the end of it, I used all the cash from the three months and bought my first laptop."
ASHLEY GRAHAM: A PERSONAL TRAINER (BUT ALSO SHOES)
The model mostly went the practical route when she first made it. "Probably my first big purchase was a pair of Chanel platform creepers," Graham shared with PEOPLE. "But the most I spent was on a personal trainer, I was so clueless in the gym and I really wanted to learn how to use all of those intimating machines without hurting myself." Lucky for us, these days Graham frequently passes on fitness routine wisdom via Instagram, free of charge.
BRAD PITT: FURNITURE
"When I received my first paycheck from my now known day job, I spent it on a period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright–wannabe lamp. With my second paycheck, I bought a stereo," Pitt told Architectural Digest.
BRIE LARSON: AN ELECTRIC GUITAR
The Oscar-winner told GQ about her first major buy. "The first real purchase that I recall was a blue electric guitar," she revealed, reminding us, once again, that she's infinitely cooler than we'll ever be.
CINDY CRAWFORD: WALLPAPER
The supermodel focused on making her home look good after making it in the fashion business. "I still remember what I spent my first paycheck on — wallpaper. Says a lot doesn’t it?" she tweeted.
OLIVIA HOLT: A PET FISH
The actress-singer got an early start in Hollywood, and spent her first paycheck accordingly. "When I was 8 or 9, I did a commercial or something, and my parents gave me $200 from it and I took that $200 to Petco and I bought a Betta fish," she told PEOPLE.
RAMI MALEK: AN ESPRESSO MACHINE
The Mr. Robot star clearly has a deep love for caffeine. "I ended up spending that paycheck on my own personal espresso machine. I think I figured that s--- out," he told GQ about his first substantial acting gig payday.
KATHY GRIFFIN: A HOME FOR HER PARENTS
When the money started coming in, Griffin went straight to helping her long-supportive parents out. "I splurged on my mom and dad first, because, you know, they're very working class and always took care of me and paid for my acting classes and my braces, which I still hear about," she told PEOPLE. "So it was all about getting them a nice place to live, and that's really the most fun part."
