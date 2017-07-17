How Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams and More Celebrities Spent Their First Big Paychecks 

KERRY WASHINGTON: HID IT UNDER HER BED — AND THEN BOUGHT A LAPTOP

It took a little bit of time for the Scandal star to get comfortable with her successful actress salary. “This is so Bronx girl of me … Save the Last Dance was my second movie, and we had a per diem. I couldn’t believe somebody was handing me cash and I literally used to hide it under my mattress for the whole movie,” she admitted during an actress roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. "I put myself on a tight budget of what I could spend. And at the end of it, I used all the cash from the three months and bought my first laptop."