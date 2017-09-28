Celebrity
The Celebrity Guide to Announcing Your Engagement
Stars have shown us the many ways to make an impression with the good news (without being totally basic, of course)
By Laura Cohen
POST IT IN THE NEWSPAPER
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012, confirmed their engagement the old-fashioned way: with a classified advert in The Times.
“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read, according to the BBC.
THROW A FILTER ON IT
When Miranda Kerr shared the news of her engagement to Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel, of course she used a Snap filter – one that was specially designed to feature Bitmoji caricatures of the couple during the exciting moment. (Snapchat recently confirmed its acquisition of Bitmoji.) Plus, it was a subtle way to show off that gorgeous diamond ring!
CASUALLY MENTION IT ON THE RED CARPET
When Kate Upton showed up to the 2016 Met Gala with a huge diamond ring (that perfectly matched her gorgeous silver gown), we couldn't help but wonder if that was a special ring. E! News inquired, and Upton spilled about the engagement to boyfriend Justin Verlander. "I'm really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," she said. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"
POST A VERY DIRECT INSTAGRAM
On the other hand, Skylar Astin and Anna Camp were very clear when it came to their own aca-awesome engagement selfie. Camp flashed the massive diamond as the pair posed in a car for the photo. "I asked. She said yes!!!" Astin captioned his Instagram. Camp posted with the same photo, writing, "He asked. I said YES!!!!"
MAKE A HOME MOVIE
Rather than a selfie, you can take things up a notch with a little film announcing the news, like Russell Wilson did after he proposed to Ciara. He captioned his sweet Instagram video, "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove." Aww.
LET A FRIEND BREAK THE NEWS
It's up for debate whether this was really the plan, but rumors of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs' engagement were confirmed by … T-Pain! The rapper leaked the news, telling Vulture the musician may not contribute to his new album because "she's engaged now … Yeah, to ol' Patty [Robert Pattinson]. I don't know if she wanted anybody to know that …" Whoops!
PROPOSE IN PUBLIC
You don't even need to make a big announcement when you're already popping the question in front of an audience, like when Maksim Chmerkovskiy proposed to Peta Murgatroyd. After their long history, it only made sense that Chmerkovskiy would go for the dramatis by getting down on one knee after a performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy at the Olympia Theater in Miami.
ATTEND AN AWARD SHOW TOGETHER
If you're a tight-lipped couple (like the glamorous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham) this strategy is perfect for you. The two showed up to the 2016 Golden Globes arm in arm … and with a ring!
MAKE IT A HUGE EVENT
A couple like these two would never let their engagement happen all that quietly. Kanye West popped to Kim Kardashian in front of family and friends at San Francisco's AT&T Park, which he rented out for the occasion (on her 33rd birthday, no less). For the big moment, West hired an orchestra to play for Kardashian, while a large screen flashed the words "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!!” Word quickly spread, because, well, it's Kimye.
