The Celebrity Guide to Announcing Your Engagement

POST IT IN THE NEWSPAPER

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012, confirmed their engagement the old-fashioned way: with a classified advert in The Times.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement read, according to the BBC.