Hollywood's Cutest Couples Reveal How They First Met

REESE & JIM

When Reese Witherspoon was hit on by a "really drunk guy" one night at a pal's party, she never guessed that the "jerk's" behavior would somehow lead to meeting her now-husband, talent agent Jim Toth. "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend, he's just broken up with someone,' " Witherspoon recalled to ELLE magazine of the couple's first encounter.

"I remember thinking … Jim was a really good friend, pulling [his drunk pal] out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."