Hollywood's Cutest Couples Reveal How They First Met

COLTON & JEFF
Colton Haynes and fiancé Jeff Leatham's meet-cute is, well, pretty cute. What started out as a setup made by friends that never came to fruition led to a chance encounter at an airport lounge in Paris. "We happened to randomly run into each other at the airport lounge in Paris where Jeff hit me with his bag and said 'Hey punk, aren't you Colton?' and after 10 seconds of literal love at first meeting, I responded 'Hi Jeff' and couldn't find words to say cause I was dumbstruck," Haynes recounted on Instagram.
ALI & GEORGE
Don't write off blind dates! Wentworth and Stephanopoulos fell hard for each other after being set up by a mutual friend. "We met on a blind date," the comedian revealed on The Tonight Show. "I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested… And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.' " Eventually, Wentworth agreed to the meet-up, thinking that if nothing else, a date with the former White House Communications Director would be "a good dinner party story." Wentworth didn't even bother to shower before the date, arriving in a black suit with unshaven legs. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done. We were engaged two months later. Married six months later," she shared.
GEORGE & AMAL
It was pretty much love at first sight for this A-list couple — or at least, it was for George Clooney! His father, Nick Clooney, told PEOPLE that when George first met Amal Clooney — at a dinner party attended by mutual friends and mother Nina Clooney — in 2013, the Oscar winner was instantly smitten. “Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," Nick told PEOPLE. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness. By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'" Four years later, they're married — and are parents to twins Ella and Alexander!
CHRISSY & JOSH
One day while Chrissy Metz was filming scenes for This Is Us, now-boyfriend Josh Stancil — a cameraman on the show — was eating his lunch between set-ups, when he caught the actress's eye. "I was like, 'Oh he's cute,' with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine," she told Marie Claire. "Before I even know it, I called out, 'You better slow down or you're going to choke on your food.' I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear."
GLORIA & EMILIO
Gloria and Emilio Estefan met during a jam session back in 1975. "In comes Emilio. He's playing the accordion in very short shorts, and he looked like he was naked, so that was the first impression that I got," Gloria said in an interview for PEOPLE and ABC News' new series People Icons. "Then my mom drags me to a wedding a few months later, and I walk in the door, and there [he is] playing 'The Hustle.' He tracked me down two weeks later."
JOHN & EMILY
"It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in L.A.," John Krasinski said on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.'"
STEPHEN & EVELYN
Stephen Colbert knew instantly his wife, Evelyn, was "the one" when he saw her in a theater lobby and thought, "Her. That's your wife. You're going to marry her." The couple's love story began later near the buffet line at the show's after-party. "You will kick yourself for the rest of your life if you do not turn around and say hello to her," Colbert remembers saying to himself upon seeing Evelyn who, the two later discovered, he had grown up with.
REESE & JIM
When Reese Witherspoon was hit on by a "really drunk guy" one night at a pal's party, she never guessed that the "jerk's" behavior would somehow lead to meeting her now-husband, talent agent Jim Toth. "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend, he's just broken up with someone,' " Witherspoon recalled to ELLE magazine of the couple's first encounter.
"I remember thinking … Jim was a really good friend, pulling [his drunk pal] out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."
TOM & RICHARD
For Tom Ford, "love at first sight" was something he experienced when coming face-to-face with his now-husband, Richard Buckley, on an elevator ride almost 30 years ago. "By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold," Ford said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview. "It was literally love at first sight." He continues: "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. We have been together ever since. This December will be 30 years."
AARON & LAUREN
"We fell in love at Coachella," Aaron Paul shared when asked about how he and his wife, Lauren, met. The actor expanded in a different interview with PEOPLE: "The first night her and I hung out, we had our first kiss on the Ferris wheel. I told her that night that one day I was going to marry her."
JOE & SOFIA
Joe Manganiello and his now-wife, Sofia Vergara, first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014 back when the Modern Family actress was still engaged to Nick Loeb. "I mean she had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could have got in a fight for doing that," Manganiello said about not dating Vergara until she was single. "I'm not trying to start a fight at the White House," he added.
CHRISSY & JOHN
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on the set of Legend's "Stereo" music video in 2007. "I'm not going to lie. We hooked up. [And then when he went on tour] I left him by himself for a while," she told Cosmopolitan. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal, because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."
