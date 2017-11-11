There's Still Hope! These 8 Sexy Men Are Still Single
In these tumultuous times, we all need something to believe in — like the possibility of snagging one of these hunks for ourselves
ZAC EFRON
Consider him the ideal triple threat: Efron can sing, act and he has more abs than any other human being on the planet. Luckily for us, he's not shy about sharing any of those talents with the rest of us. (Especially those abs!)
DRAKE
In addition to being a handsome, ripped and talented rapper, Drake is a secret Harry Potter fan, a gifted comedian and an advocate of turtlenecks. Oh, and he's building a collection of Birkin bags for his future wife, just in case you needed yet another reason to love him and the (sexy) multitudes he contains.
CHRIS EVANS
He's not just a superhero, he's super hot as well. (Sorry, we couldn't resist!) We love him even more than his adorable dog Dodger does, and frankly, that's saying a lot.
RAMI MALEK
Those eyes, those eyes, those eyes. Oh, and the face they're in isn't half bad either. (Who are we kidding, everything about him is swoon-worthy!)
CHRIS PINE
He might not be the most famous Chris, but he is the one that will romantically serenade you while you stare into those gorgeous blue eyes, so that definitely makes him one of the most attractive.
NIALL HORAN
Those of us who have been on Team Horan since the early days of One Direction would like to point everyone else in the direction of the song "Slow Hands," and state that we told you so.
TOM HIDDLESTON
We're only human and we, like everyone else on the planet, have a weakness for charming British gentlemen.
ALEXANDER SKARSGRD
Even that new, shaved 'do can't diminish his hotness. After all, he was Tarzan; he's basically always going to be attractive.
