Celebrity
11 Hot Guys Who Took a Little Bit of Time to Achieve Their Sexy Status
Warning: The following images may be surprising to some viewers.
Posted on
More
1 of 11
VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
The Dancing with the Stars pro made sure everyone knew he was big pimpin' at a young age — a move he now regrets. "We all make mistakes ... but no mistake was greater than that of the 15yo me deciding to compose this fashion statement for my 10th grade yearbook picture," he wrote on Instagram.
2 of 11
JOE MANGANIELLO
This 1996 peroxide situation is simply traumatizing – and don't even get us started on that little patch under his lower lip. Even Manganiello's True Blood costar Anna Paquin was rendered nearly speechless at the sight of his pre-millennium mistakes.
3 of 11
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON
The actor described this as an "iconic and horrendous hot garbage of a pic" on Instagram. We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Let his very bold '90s choices be a reminder that sometimes it's best to just play it safe.
4 of 11
ZAC EFRON
Who let this child get his hands on a crimper? And who inflicted that middle part on his poor innocent soul?
5 of 11
DAVID BECKHAM
The 2015 Sexiest Man Alive has done a lot of questionable things to his hair throughout the years, and this 1997 thing is no exception.
6 of 11
CHRIS PRATT
The world had to endure the sideburn-donning McChest showcased in Pratt’s first-ever headshot so it could earn the chiseled superstar we have today. Just remember that when this bro-tastic image catches you off-guard.
7 of 11
DRAKE
Drake clearly has a sense of humor about his wayward teenage style, and apparently so did his parents when they let him leave the house in those unflattering frames.
8 of 11
COLTON HAYNES
"High school continues to haunt me forever," Haynes captioned his yearbook shame. Same here, Haynes, same here.
9 of 11
GEORGE CLOONEY
It may have been brief, but Clooney did, in fact, go through an awkward phase as a youngin.
10 of 11
EWAN MCGREGOR
McGregor weathered some interesting bangs before blossoming into the heartthrob we know today.
11 of 11
TOM BRADY
We're just over here thanking the hot athlete heavens he kept getting better-looking after basketball practice.
See Also
More
More
Patrick Dempsey's Wife Jillian Pens Sweet 18th Anniversary Tribute: 'Through Thick & Thin ... I Love You'