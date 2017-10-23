The estranged wife of “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, who stood by him while he was in prison, is opening up about her heartbreak when she found out her was leaving her after seeing tabloid photos of her husband kissing another woman.

Melissa Meeks says she still deeply loves Jeremy, her husband of of eight years and the father of her youngest child.

“He was an amazing husband, honestly,” Melissa said during an interview on the U.K. TV show This Morning. “When I think about it sometimes I still get emotional, especially looking at old pictures.”

Jeremy Meeks, a 33-year-old aspiring runway star, took the Internet by storm when his mugshot made him an overnight sensation and earned him the affection of millions in 2014. He parlayed his online fame into a modeling contract that has him traveling to fashion shows across the globe.

In July, photos emerged of Jeremy kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green — whom he’s currently dating. After the images were published, Green, 26, announced on social media that this was “just the beginning” despite the fact that Jeremy was married.

“It was very, very heartbreaking for me,” Melissa told This Morning, describing how she felt after seeing the pictures, and added she “had no indication that he was looking for another relationship.”

“You know, of course people who are married, who have been in long-term relations, you know you go through ups and downs, [but] this I felt was just a new chapter in our life that we had to work through,” she said, adding that despite the fact that Jeremy was doing a lot of traveling thanks to his newfound viral fame, she thought they would “get over the hump and we’d iron things out and we’d get through it.”

Melissa also revealed how Meeks broke the news to her about his relationship with Green after the photographs emerged of them kissing.

“He was just apologetic for how things came out and you know, how hurt I was by it,” she said.

Jeremy and Melissa have been married for eight years and share one child: Jeremy Jr., 7. (Melissa also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

“We had a good life together,” Melissa told This Morning.

Meeks served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole. At the time, police alleged that Meeks — who had also served prison time at a state facility — was a member of a local street gang, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When his mugshot went viral, News10.net interviewed Meeks behind bars about his popularity with women from all over the world. Meeks said he appreciated the compliments, but stressed his innocence – and his relationship status (he was married then) – saying he was not a “kingpin” looking for trouble.

Melissa — who’s currently preparing for the couple’s divorce — went on to say that “it’s very hard for me when I think about what’s happened because honestly I wish I still had my husband to go home to.”

But even though she admitted she still loves him “deeply,” Melissa says there’s no hope for a reconciliation between them “at this point.”

However, she added that Jeremy is still an active presence in their children’s lives. “They’re still very involved with each other, which is great,” she said. “At least that’s still positive for the children.”