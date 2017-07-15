Things continue to heat up between “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

The 33-year-old aspiring runway star, who took the Internet by storm in 2014 when his mugshot earned him the affection of millions (and the flattering nickname), was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Green in Los Angeles Friday night.

Both were dressed to impress for their date night out at Catch restaurant — he in a white collarless shirt, dark jeans, and matching zip-up sweater. He paired the stylish ensemble with a black sneakers and a black wide-rimmed hat.

Green, 26, looked chic in a Michelle Mason black silk slip dress — its spaghetti straps and cutout feature showing plenty of skin. The former Made in Chelsea star accessorized her look with a pom pom heels and a few silver necklaces. She also carried a black clutch with her name written in silver, sparkly cursive on it.

Hours earlier, the two were spotted having a poolside PDA.

Meeks is still married to wife Melissa — though he reportedly filed for separation from her on Tuesday.

After he was first photographed kissing Green during a vacation in Turkey, Melissa told The Daily Mail she planned to divorce Jeremy after being “humiliated” by the photos of he and Green kissing — which were taken during what she had believed to be a work trip.

“I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved,” she said. “He agreed. The marriage is over.”

The two, who have been married for eight years, share one child: Jeremy Jr., 7. (She also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

Meeks served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole. At the time, police alleged that Meeks – who had also served prison time at a state facility – was a member of a local street gang, according to the Los Angeles Times.

RELATED VIDEO: Married ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Spotted Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

Green confirmed her relationship with Meeks on Instagram, posting a photo of the two and his manager Jim Jordan and writing, “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.” (Meeks’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment).

Meeks served time in prison for felony gun charges. After he was released, he was signed to a modeling agency – where he’s found success, even walking during New York Fashion Week.