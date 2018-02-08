10 Reasons Being Married to a Hot Famous Guy Is Not All It's Cracked Up to Be
Are you willing to look past these flaws?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 10
1. THEIR COOKING SKILLS MIGHT NOT BE AS IMPRESSIVE AS HOPED
"I don't think she's ever quite impressed with my cooking," George Clooney tells E! of his culinary skills when it came time to celebrate his and wife Amal's second wedding anniversary. "If I slap something together — spaghetti and meatballs — she doesn't know that it comes in a jar, so I can just fool her with that one."
2 of 10
2. GIFT IDEAS HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH LUXURY ITEMS
Unless of course you count a home-cooked meal, courtesy of John Krasinski (who's not known for being fully acquainted with the kitchen.) "It started with a Mother's Day gift to Emily," Krasinski told Jimmy Kimmel. "It's pretty sad that that's what impresses her — that just goes to show you how unimpressive I am at home. That I was like, 'I'm going to cook you a meal' and she was like, “'Oh, my god!'"
3 of 10
3. A SUBPAR MEMORY IS EXPECTED
"It is important that when I'm home to make sure that I'm present and I still forget stuff," President Barack Obama previously told Ebony in 2007. "As Michelle likes to say, 'You are a good man, but you are still a man.' I leave my socks around. I'll hang my pants on the door. I leave newspapers laying around. But she lets me know when I'm not acting right. After 14 years, she's trained me reasonably well."
4 of 10
4. RUNNING AWAY IS THEIR SPECIALTY
Matt Damon is the sole man in a household of five women (made up of his wife and daughters), so it's no surprise the Jason Bourne star is really fond of his "me-time," which he regularly takes in his secret "man cave." "I do have a little 'man area' that I can go to that is kind of mine that they don't know about," he tells PEOPLE. "It's a couple Sports Illustrateds and my iPhone, basically like a closet where I go and shut myself in if the estrogen gets too crazy." But he does embrace the fact that living with his loved ones "is really wonderful."
5 of 10
5. SEXY TIME IS LITERALLY LAUGHABLE
"I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex," Ryan Reynolds jokes while accepting the statue for best comedic performance at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.
6 of 10
6. THEY CAN'T HANDLE CHILDBIRTH
"There is a real reason why God did not give, like, [guys] this ability to have babies," Channing Tatum told host Chelsea Handler of witnessing wife Jenna Dewan Tatum's delivery of their daughter Everly. "Because we would not be able to do it. You guys, I don't know how you do it. It's a real thing. It's like National Geographic animal-style, for real. I don't get it." He adds: "Men are useless, but we are really useless during this. The baby's gonna come out whether you're there or not."
7 of 10
7. ORDERING IN ISN'T USUALLY ON THE MENU
"When I was in Italy the culinary course was one of the things I always wanted to do," David Beckham says in a BBC1 documentary, opening about his interest in cooking. "So I had the time and I thought, why not? The kids love Italian, so I can make fresh pasta from scratch. [My wife] Victoria is easy. She loves vegetables and she loves salad, so Victoria's easy."
8 of 10
8. TRYING SOMETHING NEW IN THE BEDROOM IS A NO-GO
"The funny thing is, pretty much everything you find in the red room, you've used a version of, but not for the same effect," Dornan told Ellen DeGeneres when asked if he and his wife have used any of the props from 50 Shades of Grey. "Like, it's more for riding a horse or something. Or doing up a bag that’s particularly full and if you're using a buckle. That kind of thing. You have the skill set and you kind of surprise yourself. Most of it — I have to admit — I was very green about all that stuff."
9 of 10
9. THEY AREN'T THE BEST INSTAGRAM HUSBANDS
When selfie queen Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West embarked on a late-night tour of Tokyo for the sole purpose of getting an Instagram-worthy shot, the rapper didn't exactly impress his social media-savvy wife. “We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer," she confessed at the Forbes Women’s Summit. "I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”
10 of 10
10. THEY STEAL YOUR PHONE CHARGERS
The model and cookbook author — who is expecting her second child, a boy — scolded her husband on social media for swiping phone chargers.
"Yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them!" she tweeted in February 2018. "I love that you love chargers! they're all for you! I just love you that's why I buy them. because you love them!"
Teigen then shared a photo of a portable charger shaped like a unicorn. "I'm buying this," she declared, before daring her husband, "Take this one u thief."