Celebrity
It's in the Genes: Celebs with Hot Siblings
Because of course Nicholas Hoult has a stunning sister and Justin Theroux has an equally attractive brother
Posted on
More
1 of 15
NICHOLAS HOULT
It's always difficult to balance work and family, but Hoult and his sister Rosanna, a fellow actor, seem to have it down – the two even starred together in the film Kill Your Friends. And the Hoult family's Hollywood dominance doesn't stop there: Their younger sister Clarista has also made her mark on the small screen.
2 of 15
BLAKE LIVELY
Being camera-ready is a family affair for these two: The actress's older brother, Eric, a sometime actor and model, helped his little sis announce her pregnancy news the first time around by photographing her baby bump.
3 of 15
JUSTIN THEROUX
While Jennifer Aniston has dibs on Justin, his younger brother Sebastian could be up for grabs. If you like the rocker look, the guys seem to share the same taste in clothes.
4 of 15
5 of 15
TAYLOR SWIFT
Austin has curls, a winning smile and a thing for cats, just like his big sis. And, you know, 227,000 Twitter followers.
6 of 15
7 of 15
NIKKI REED
Reed is close with hunky older brother Nathan, who shares her love of dogs and the great outdoors.
8 of 15
PENÉLOPE CRUZ
Twins? Nope! Ménica is a Spanish actress and dancer, who was also blessed with the luscious locks and full-lipped smile Penélope boasts.
9 of 15
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
They didn't know it at the time, but the actress's older brothers, Ben and Blaine, definitely toughened their sis up for her Hunger Games role. "I've got scars all over my body," she told David Letterman. "The best part – they would fight each other over who could fight me."
10 of 15
ADAM LEVINE
The Maroon 5 singer's younger brother Michael has the good looks and sense of humor Adam fans everywhere have grown to love, as showcased on his Instagram account. "Only my sister in law would stick her tongue out at the Oscars. @behatiprinsloo," he wrote during the awards.
11 of 15
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Patricia, the supermodel's twin, is just one of the six Bündchen girls in the family.
12 of 15
LILY JAMES
Cinderella star James has two brothers, one younger and one older, whom she'd drag to musicals as a kid. "I think I saw Mamma Mia! about five times," she told Interview magazine of sibs Sam and Charlie. Now, she just drags them to her movie premieres, as evidenced by her recent Instagram shot.
13 of 15
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
A self-described writer/actor/producer/entrepreneur, Jansen has a nice physique thanks to regular workouts, hikes and tumbling – and, of course, genetics!
14 of 15
HARRY STYLES
The secret to Gemma's pretty face could be on her Twitter feed: "Ramen steam facial," the older sister of the One Direction singer shared in a Tweet about her beauty routine.
15 of 15
LADY GAGA
While Natali Germanotta – who studied fashion in New York – has style, it's definitely different than her older sister's. "Some of the stuff she wears I'd be like, 'No, never,' " she told Teen Vogue.