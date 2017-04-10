Celebrity

1 of 15

Jon Furniss/Corbis

NICHOLAS HOULT

It's always difficult to balance work and family, but Hoult and his sister Rosanna, a fellow actor, seem to have it down – the two even starred together in the film Kill Your Friends. And the Hoult family's Hollywood dominance doesn't stop there: Their younger sister Clarista has also made her mark on the small screen.

2 of 15

Splash News Online

BLAKE LIVELY

Being camera-ready is a family affair for these two: The actress's older brother, Eric, a sometime actor and model, helped his little sis announce her pregnancy news the first time around by photographing her baby bump.

3 of 15

FameFlynet

JUSTIN THEROUX

While Jennifer Aniston has dibs on Justin, his younger brother Sebastian could be up for grabs. If you like the rocker look, the guys seem to share the same taste in clothes.

4 of 15

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

The actress's twin, Hunter, told PEOPLE his sis (she's older by three minutes!) helps him out when it comes to meeting women: "She tells me how girls think. When I'm stuck, I call [her]."

5 of 15

Getty

TAYLOR SWIFT

Austin has curls, a winning smile and a thing for cats, just like his big sis. And, you know, 227,000 Twitter followers.

6 of 15

Getty

JESSICA ALBA

Sorry, ladies: Alba's younger brother, Joshua, an actor who had a role in Dark Angel back in the day, is taken (and has adorable kids, just like Jess).

7 of 15

FameFlynet

NIKKI REED

Reed is close with hunky older brother Nathan, who shares her love of dogs and the great outdoors.

8 of 15

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

PENÉLOPE CRUZ

Twins? Nope! Ménica is a Spanish actress and dancer, who was also blessed with the luscious locks and full-lipped smile Penélope boasts.

9 of 15

Getty

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

They didn't know it at the time, but the actress's older brothers, Ben and Blaine, definitely toughened their sis up for her Hunger Games role. "I've got scars all over my body," she told David Letterman. "The best part – they would fight each other over who could fight me."

10 of 15

Getty

ADAM LEVINE

The Maroon 5 singer's younger brother Michael has the good looks and sense of humor Adam fans everywhere have grown to love, as showcased on his Instagram account. "Only my sister in law would stick her tongue out at the Oscars. @behatiprinsloo," he wrote during the awards.

11 of 15

Courtesy Giselle Bundchen

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Patricia, the supermodel's twin, is just one of the six Bündchen girls in the family.

12 of 15

Courtesy Lily James

LILY JAMES

Cinderella star James has two brothers, one younger and one older, whom she'd drag to musicals as a kid. "I think I saw Mamma Mia! about five times," she told Interview magazine of sibs Sam and Charlie. Now, she just drags them to her movie premieres, as evidenced by her recent Instagram shot.

13 of 15

Getty

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

A self-described writer/actor/producer/entrepreneur, Jansen has a nice physique thanks to regular workouts, hikes and tumbling – and, of course, genetics!

14 of 15

Courtesy Harry Styles

HARRY STYLES

The secret to Gemma's pretty face could be on her Twitter feed: "Ramen steam facial," the older sister of the One Direction singer shared in a Tweet about her beauty routine.

15 of 15

Getty

LADY GAGA

While Natali Germanotta – who studied fashion in New York – has style, it's definitely different than her older sister's. "Some of the stuff she wears I'd be like, 'No, never,' " she told Teen Vogue.

