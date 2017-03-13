Celebrity
13 Photos of Celebs Looking Super-hot While Doing Totally Ordinary Tasks
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: WALKING A DOG
To be fair, this pic of Em Rata walking an adorable pup through the streets of N.Y.C. wearing nothing but lingerie and boots is actually for a DKNY intimates ad campaign. But somehow, we feel like she could pull off this move IRL, too.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST: MAKING A SALAD
Kardashian West made her friend Carine Roitfeld a "celebratory salad" in honor of her reaching the one million Instagram followers milestone. Like none of us, the reality star's salad-making process involves seductively licking her fingers and being showered in lettuce.
ASHLEY GRAHAM: LOBSTER FISHING
When you picture a "lobster fisherman," the knockout model probably isn't exactly the first person to come to mind. But Graham proved you can take on the high seas in high style — even if it does get a bit icky.
CAROLINE WOZNIACKI: GOLFING
Just imagine the typical crowd at your local golf club practicing their swings in bikinis like the tennis pro. Actually, maybe don't imagine that for the sake of your mental health.
KYLIE JENNER: COOKING LASAGNA
Because there's no ensemble more appropriate for whipping up late-night lasagna than a nude sports bra and matching underwear peeking out of the top of your baggy, white sweatpants — if you're the Lip Kit CEO, that is.
MARIAH CAREY: MAKING PIZZA
Never mind the fact that the songstress makes her own brick-oven pizza, but she does so while wearing silk lingerie and fuzzy heels. Sure beats our sweatpants and bunny slippers uniform.
KATE HUDSON: YARDWORK
"Morning kids! I'll be right in to make pancakes after I water this lawn," the totally average mom said on Instagram. Like you, she abides by a strict "sun's out, buns out" policy when tending to her yard.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: MAKING A FAST FOOD RUN
JT loves to get his hands on some Taco Bell after a night of partying just as much as the next guy. The next guy who's wiped from an evening of looking dapper as heck at the People's Choice Awards, that is.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST (AGAIN): SNACKING
We've always said that people who love Cheetos also tend to have a thing for flawless makeup. Kim proves us right yet again.
DEMI LOVATO: DRINKING A SMOOTHIE
Everyone knows it's essential to wear your Versace threads while sipping on your favorite Swedish green juice. Demi just gets us.
CHANNING & JENNA DEWAN TATUM: AIR TRAVEL
Couples who indulge in PDA while waiting at baggage claim always look like a scene from a rom-com, am I right?
BETHENNY FRANKEL: PLAYTIME
Goofing around on your lush Hamptons yard with the kids is the perfect time to let your incredibly flexible and toned body shine.
CHRISSY TEIGEN: GROCERY SHOPPING
Chrissy is basically our twin! We too always hit up the grocery store in a cloud of perfectly blow-dried hair while showing off our model legs in short-shorts.
