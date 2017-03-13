Celebrity

13 Photos of Celebs Looking Super-hot While Doing Totally Ordinary Tasks 

By @lydsprice

Updated

More

1 of 13

Courtesy DKNY

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: WALKING A DOG

To be fair, this pic of Em Rata walking an adorable pup through the streets of N.Y.C. wearing nothing but lingerie and boots is actually for a DKNY intimates ad campaign. But somehow, we feel like she could pull off this move IRL, too. 

2 of 13

Source: Carine Roitfeld/Instagram
Source: Carine Roitfeld/Instagram

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST: MAKING A SALAD

Kardashian West made her friend Carine Roitfeld a "celebratory salad" in honor of her reaching the one million Instagram followers milestone. Like none of us, the reality star's salad-making process involves seductively licking her fingers and being showered in lettuce. 

3 of 13

Ashley Graham/Instagram

ASHLEY GRAHAM: LOBSTER FISHING 

When you picture a "lobster fisherman," the knockout model probably isn't exactly the first person to come to mind. But Graham proved you can take on the high seas in high style — even if it does get a bit icky. 

4 of 13

Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI: GOLFING 

Just imagine the typical crowd at your local golf club practicing their swings in bikinis like the tennis pro. Actually, maybe don't imagine that for the sake of your mental health. 

5 of 13

kylie jenner nude underwear
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

KYLIE JENNER: COOKING LASAGNA

Because there's no ensemble more appropriate for whipping up late-night lasagna than a nude sports bra and matching underwear peeking out of the top of your baggy, white sweatpants — if you're the Lip Kit CEO, that is.

6 of 13

Mariah Carey/Instagram

MARIAH CAREY: MAKING PIZZA

Never mind the fact that the songstress makes her own brick-oven pizza, but she does so while wearing silk lingerie and fuzzy heels. Sure beats our sweatpants and bunny slippers uniform.

7 of 13

Courtesy Kate Hudson

KATE HUDSON: YARDWORK

"Morning kids! I'll be right in to make pancakes after I water this lawn," the totally average mom said on Instagram. Like you, she abides by a strict "sun's out, buns out" policy when tending to her yard.

8 of 13

Courtesy Justin Timberlake

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE: MAKING A FAST FOOD RUN

JT loves to get his hands on some Taco Bell after a night of partying just as much as the next guy. The next guy who's wiped from an evening of looking dapper as heck at the People's Choice Awards, that is.

9 of 13

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST (AGAIN): SNACKING

We've always said that people who love Cheetos also tend to have a thing for flawless makeup. Kim proves us right yet again.

10 of 13

Courtesy Demi Lovato

DEMI LOVATO: DRINKING A SMOOTHIE

Everyone knows it's essential to wear your Versace threads while sipping on your favorite Swedish green juice. Demi just gets us.

11 of 13

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

CHANNING & JENNA DEWAN TATUM: AIR TRAVEL

Couples who indulge in PDA while waiting at baggage claim always look like a scene from a rom-com, am I right?

12 of 13

Courtesy Bethenny Frankel

BETHENNY FRANKEL: PLAYTIME

Goofing around on your lush Hamptons yard with the kids is the perfect time to let your incredibly flexible and toned body shine.

13 of 13

Courtesy Chrissy Teigen

CHRISSY TEIGEN: GROCERY SHOPPING

Chrissy is basically our twin! We too always hit up the grocery store in a cloud of perfectly blow-dried hair while showing off our model legs in short-shorts.

See Also

More

More