From Luann & Tom to Kim & Kris: Hollywood's Shortest Marriages Ever

RHONY's Luann D'Agostino Ends 7-Month Marriage as Source Say 'It Was Obvious They Weren't on the Same Page'
LUANN & TOM: SEVEN MONTHS
The Real Housewives of New York star announced on Twitter that she and her husband, Tom D'Agostino, are calling it quits after just seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" Luann previously told PEOPLE that they argued, saying the couple had a "passionate love affair" and were "working through problems."
GOLNESA & SHALOM: 2 MONTHS
In March 2017, nearly two months after Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wed her husband Shalom, a rep for the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has split due to "certain facts" that Gharachedaghi became aware of.
"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened," a rep for the Shahs of Sunset star said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."
LETOYA & ROB: TWO MONTHS
Luckett, one of the original members of Destiny's Child, quietly divorced her entrepreneur-husband after two months of marriage. According to TMZ, there is a clause in their divorce documents preventing either party from speaking about the split or posting about it to social media, which explains why the star has stayed mum.
KESHIA & ED: 6 MONTHS
The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, former NFL star Ed Hartwell, called it quits just days after the actress announced her pregnancy, PEOPLE confirms. Hartwell filed for divorce and also demanded that Pulliam undergo a paternity test. The two tied the knot in January 2016 in the living room of their home. "We invited people. They had no clue they were coming to a wedding," Pulliam said in a podcast earlier this year. "They thought they were coming to a New Year's party."
NICOLLETTE & AARON: 6 MONTHS
Former Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan filed for divorce six months after secretly marrying husband Aaron Phypers in December 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. The two were first spotted out together in December 2014.
CHAD & EVELYN: 41 DAYS
The marriage between Miami Dolphins player Chad Johnson (previously Ochocinco) and Basketball Wives cast member Lozada unraveled after he allegedly head-butted her and sent her to the hospital on Aug. 11. Three days later, Lozada filed for divorce, claiming her marriage is "irretrievably broken." "Domestic violence is not okay, and hopefully my taking a stand will help encourage other women to break their silence as well," she said hours before her filing. In the aftermath, Johnson was cut from the Dolphins and the couple's planned VH1 show Ev and Ocho was canceled.
SINEAD & BARRY: 18 DAYS
Problems began just hours after Sinead O'Connor's Dec. 8 drive-thru Las Vegas wedding to boyfriend of three months Barry Herridge. "Within 3 hours of the ceremony being over the marriage was kyboshed by the behaviour of certain people in my husband's life," the tattooed singer blogged on Dec. 26, confirming that she had "ended the marriage" after realizing Herridge was "too nice to do so."
BRITNEY & JASON: 55 HOURS
And the bride wore ... a baseball cap and jeans! Britney Spears ditched tradition for her rebellious January 2004 walk down the aisle with childhood pal Jason Alexander at Las Vegas's Little White Wedding Chapel. Just 55 hours later, the then 22-year-old pop princess ditched her new husband too, filing annulment papers that stated, "Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."
CARMEN & DENNIS: 9 DAYS
"My advice to anyone is to not get married in Vegas," Carmen Electra told PEOPLE after her spur-of-the-moment Sin City wedding to former NBA star Dennis Rodman turned sour. The hard-partying couple exchanged vows at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in the early hours of Nov. 14, 1998, but Rodman filed for an annulment nine days later, citing "fraud" and an "unsound mind."
MARIO & ALI: 2 WEEKS
They dated for six years before taking the plunge, but Mario Lopez later told Howard Stern he simply "was not ready to settle down" with Ali Landry after their 2004 wedding in Mexico. The actress filed for an annulment weeks later, citing "fraud" and "irreconcilable differences" after the Extra host admitted to cheating during their engagement.
EDDIE & TRACEY: 2 WEEKS
A wedding in paradise quickly became the honeymoon from hell for Tower Heist star Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds. After their Jan. 1, 2008, beachfront ceremony in French Polynesia, wedding guests who lingered on the island "could hear them yelling and her crying during the honeymoon evenings," a pal of the pair told PEOPLE. Fortunately for the newlyweds, the ceremony wasn't legally binding, and plans for a civil ceremony in the U.S. were ditched when the couple ended their union after two weeks.
DREW & JEREMY: 29 DAYS
Six weeks after they began dating in 1994, Drew Barrymore proposed to L.A. bar owner Jeremy Thomas in an alley at 2 a.m. Three hours later, the then 19-year-old actress pulled together a quickie ceremony officiated by a Hollywood psychic. The quirky romance didn't lead to marital bliss, however: Barrymore filed for divorce after 29 days, citing "irreconcilable differences."
NICKY & TODD: 2 MONTHS
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Bijou Phillips were among the last-minute guests invited to Nicky Hilton and Todd Meister's hasty August 2004 nuptials at the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. Two months later, the couple began annulment proceedings. The L.A.-based heiress and New York businessman, who were an item for less than three months before tying the knot, cited their long-distance relationship as a major factor in their split.
PAM & RICK: 2 MONTHS
Pamela Anderson found a creative way to fill the 90-minute break between her Las Vegas magic shows in October 2008 – by marrying Rick Salomon (yep, the same guy Shannen Doherty wed in 2003)! Unfortunately for the impulsive actress, it took a lot longer than 90 minutes to process their annulment two months later, with both parties citing "fraud" in documents filed with the Superior Court. At least Salomon was familiar with the process this time around.
KIM & KRIS: 72 DAYS
One month after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce to end her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, the NBA star responded with his own filing – for an annulment on the grounds of fraud – on Nov. 30, 2011. A pal says the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is on board with Humphries's petition, telling PEOPLE, "She always wanted an annulment but attorneys were against it, so she's happy that both parties agree now."
LISA MARIE & NIC: 3 MONTHS
Being a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley wasn't enough to guarantee that Nicolas Cage's 2002 marriage to the King's daughter, Lisa Marie, would be a success. Three months after holding a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Hawaii on the 25th anniversary of the music legend's death, the actor filed for divorce from his idol's offspring. "I'm sad about this, but we shouldn't have been married in the first place," Presley later explained.
BRADLEY & JENNIFER: 4 MONTHS
After dating for a year, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito quietly got hitched in December 2006. Four months later, the actress filed for divorce from the future Sexiest Man Alive, telling PEOPLE, "It is what it should be. You have to move on."
RENéE & KENNY: 4 MONTHS
He may have had her at hello, but Renee Zellweger wasted little time saying goodbye to Kenny Chesney. The Oscar-winning actress filed for an annulment four months after their low-key May 2005 wedding in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Citing "fraud" as the reason for the split, which was finalized Dec. 20, 2005, Zellweger later described her failed union with the country superstar as "a very sad experience."
SOPHIA & CHAD: 5 MONTHS
After meeting on the One Tree Hill set in 2003, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray said "I do" two years later in a romantic oceanfront ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. Five months later, Bush filed for an annulment. "Sophia went into the marriage believing in the sanctity of marriage, and Chad simply did not share that vision," a friend of the actress told PEOPLE. The couple was eventually granted a divorce.
SHANNEN & ASHLEY: 5 MONTHS
Just two weeks into their whirlwind September 1993 courtship, Shannen Doherty and Ashley Hamilton stunned friends and family – including the groom's famous actor father George Hamilton – by tying the knot in a speedy backyard wedding at the actress's L.A. home. Five months later, the marriage was declared over when the 90210 star filed for divorce from her 19-year-old husband.
JENNIFER & CRIS: 8 MONTHS
Riding high on the success of her hit single, "Love Don't Cost a Thing," Jennifer Lopez spent big on her Sept. 29, 2001, wedding to former backup dancer Cris Judd. The bride wore Valentino couture and shipped in 10,000 roses for the lavish California affair, but the extravagant union lasted just eight months, with the couple finally confirming their split in June 2002.
