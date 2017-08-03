From Luann & Tom to Kim & Kris: Hollywood's Shortest Marriages Ever

GOLNESA & SHALOM: 2 MONTHS

In March 2017, nearly two months after Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wed her husband Shalom, a rep for the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has split due to "certain facts" that Gharachedaghi became aware of.

"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened," a rep for the Shahs of Sunset star said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."