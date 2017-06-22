Bindi Irwin Celebrates Late Father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Announcement—See Who Else Will Get a Star!

Congratulations to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2018!

On Thursday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the A-list roster of actors, musicians and television personalities, and the celebrity recipients took to social media to share the happy news.

“I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Bindi Irwin, 18, wrote on Instagram to celebrate her late father Steve Irwin‘s honor.

“Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame,” the proud daughter concluded.

The beloved Crocodile Hunter died in September 2006 at the age of 44 following a stingray attack off the coast of Australia while filming a documentary.

Also gushing about their stars were Kirsten Dunst, RuPaul and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

In the category of motion pictures, Dunst joins Jack Black, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoë Saldana.

Irwin joins Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin and Shonda Rhimes in the category of television.

Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now! – RuPaul to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/S83nqEyfHH @worldofwonder pic.twitter.com/4X5P43MUPr — RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 22, 2017

In the category of music, Yankovic joins Mary J. Blige, Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg and Carrie Underwood.

I just found out I’m getting a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. Unbelievable!! — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017

Steve Jones will represent radio. Rounding out the list are Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Bernie Mac for the category of live theatre/live performance.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017

Dates for the star ceremonies have not been set but must be scheduled within two years from the selection date.