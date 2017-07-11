Life’s a beach for Hilary Duff.

The 29-year-old actress is currently starring on TV Land’s critically acclaimed show Younger while balancing life as a single mother — and making it all look easy.

“I have a giant child,” the 5-ft., 2-in. former child star jokes to PEOPLE of her growing son Luca, 5, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie. “He is just under my chest. I can barely carry him anymore!”

She’s dating, too — photographed on Saturday taking in the waves at a Malibu, California, beach with beau Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

The two were seen packing on the PDA, kissing and hugging during their weekend in the sun while playing card games and goofing off in the water. Duff showed off her killer bod in a black two-piece bikini, while the businessman wore cameo-patterned trunks.

They returned to the beach on Sunday, where she road on his shoulders in the water.

Since separating from Comrie in 2014 (their divorce was finalized in 2016), Duff has dating a few guys — including trainer Jason Walsh (from whom she split in the fall) and singer songwriter Matthew Koma (the pair split in April).

The beach is also a favorite romantic spot of Duff and her dates. She was previously spotted with Koma in the Costa Rican surf on Valentine’s Day.

Best thing that ever ever happened to me. I got the privilege of becoming a mother… and everyday I am grateful for his 💡. #happymothersday to every mom out there that feels the same as I do . A mothers job is never done. But what a rewarding job it is❤️❤️💐 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 14, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

While Duff continues to date, being a mom remains her top priority.

“Best thing that ever ever happened to me,” she wrote in an Instagram post in May about being a mom. “Every day I am grateful for his light… A mother’s job is never done, but what a rewarding job it is.”

When asked by PEOPLE about what advice she would give a new mom, Duff suggesting staying present.

“I just say enjoy every moment,” she tells PEOPLE. “Hunker down and not put too much pressure on yourself and really enjoy the days as they come. Every baby is different and every style of parenting is different. You’ve gotta just find out what works for you and feel confident with that. It’s such an amazing adventure to go on and such a miracle.”