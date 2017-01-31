Hilary Duff Reflects on Protecting Her Last Relationship as Her New Man Gushes About Their Date Nights

Hilary Duff is getting candid about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend, Jason Walsh.

In the February issue of Cosmopolitan, the Younger star opened up about her romance with the personal trainer, with whom she split this past fall.

Duff, who made the former couple’s relationship social media official in October 2016, dished on why she chose to go public with their romance.

“I was like, ‘F–k it. He’s my boyfriend,’ ” Duff, 29, told Cosmo, according to Fox News. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Although the couple have since called it quits, Duff did say that Walsh was the most serious relationship she’s had since divorcing her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, in January 2016.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” said Duff, according to Fox News. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Since her divorce, the mother of one — she shares son Luca Cruz with Comrie — has been open about divorce, marriage, love and monogamy.

While Duff is open to considering marriage again in the future, she doesn’t “feel the need” to tie the knot in the future. In a November interview with costar Nico Tortorella on his podcast, The Love Bomb, Duff admitted, “I don’t feel the need to get married again. As much as I was ready and excited, you’re like, ‘Oh, next step. We get married.’ That is the traditional person that I’m talking about that’s inside of me or however I was raised.”

“I don’t feel the need. I got to have the experience and it was awesome,” she said. “I guess if it mattered to someone else that much, I would consider it.”

Now, in the two months since she and Walsh split, a romance between Duff and singer Matthew Koma appears to be blooming.

Date night A photo posted by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

On Saturday night, Koma posted an adorable Instagram photo featuring three Polaroid pictures of himself and Duff cuddled up, looking face-to-face and sharing a cupcake.

“Date night,” he captioned the sweet picture.