Helen Hunt Was Mad About Rick Springfield as a Teen: 'He Wouldn't Date Me But I Was So in Love'

Rick Springfield may have wished he had Jessie’s girl, but Helen Hunt wished she had him!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, the 53-year-old actress opened up about her teenage crush on the music icon — and her failed attempt to start a romance with him.

“He wouldn’t date me but I was madly in love with Rick Springfield,” Hunt confessed.

As she explained, the two were studio lot neighbors while she was a working on the short-lived sitcom It Takes Two and he was breaking hearts as the dreamy Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital.

Putting action to her crush, Hunt made the first move — though it didn’t go as she expected.

“I left a note on his car,” she said. “I left it on his windshield and somehow, he managed to not call me.”

“I was so in love with him, you don’t even understand,” Hunt added.

Elsewhere in the episode, the actress spilled the tea on her former costars — including Jack Nicholson and Paul Reiser.

Of the former’s notorious flirting, Hunt said she did not see it on the set of 1997’s As Good as it Gets. “I don’t think I was on the receiving end of the flirting though I might have missed it because I was paying attention to myself,” she joked. “But I have a giant acting crush on him, so that’s enough.”

As for Reiser — her costar for seven seasons on the hit ’90s sitcom Mad About You — Hunt says the two are still close and often spend time together.

“I love him so much,” she said. “We have lunch every month. He’s my dear, dear friend.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday—Thursday (11:30 a.m. ET) on Bravo.