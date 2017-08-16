Helen Hunt and Longtime Boyfriend Matthew Carnahan Break Up

Helen Hunt has called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

The actress, 54, and her writer-producer boyfriend Matthew Carnahan, 56, split after 16 years together. They share a 13-year-old daughter, Makena Lei, born in 2004.

A source tells PEOPLE the former couple, who started dating in 2001, have broken up before in the past and “have had trouble getting along for several years.”

Hunt took a step back from the spotlight after she started dating Carnahan and welcomed their daughter. She told PEOPLE back in 2008 that becoming a mother changed her priorities in life.

“My family came to life. I had my daughter and chose to spend time with her. It’s the greatest pleasure I’ve ever known,” Hunt said.

The Twister actress was previously married to actor Hank Azaria before their divorce in 1999 after 5 years together and almost two years of marriage.

Carnahan, who served as creator and writer for Courteney Cox‘s Dirt and recently worked on Don Cheadle‘s House of Lies, has a 20-year-old son, Emmett, from a previous relationship.