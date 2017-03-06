Heather Locklear Heads to Hawaii 2 Months After ‘Tying Up Some Loose Ends’ amid Rehab Reports

Heather Locklear is enjoying a restful and relaxing time in Hawaii.

Two months after reports surfaced that Locklear, 55, had entered rehab again, the former Melrose Place star hit the beach in Hawaii for a sun and sand-filled vacation.

On Friday, the actress shared a photo of her beautiful breakfast plate at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which included pancakes, fresh fruit, bacon and orange juice and was adorned with a fresh-flowered lei.

“Aloha, good morning. @fshualalai,” Locklear captioned the photo.

A day later, the Golden Globe-nominated actress shared a picture of herself basking in the warm sunset and donning a bikini, coverup and hat. “Hawaiian goodnight,” she wrote.

In early January, amid reports that she had entered rehab again, Locklear said in a statement to PEOPLE: “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

Locklear has battled drug and alcohol abuse over the years. In June 2008, the actress sought treatment at an Arizona facility for anxiety and depression. In July 2010, she completed a 30-day in-patient rehab program after being cited for a misdemeanor hit and run.

In January 2012, Locklear was hospitalized after a 911 call was placed from her home. Reports at the time were that Locklear may have mixed alcohol and prescription medication.

Locklear recently appeared in an episode of Fresh Off the Boat and in the TLC scripted series Too Close to Home.