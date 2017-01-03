Heather Locklear Says She’s ‘Working on Tying Up Some Loose Ends’ amid Rehab Reports

Heather Locklear is seeking resolution as a new year begins.

In a statement to PEOPLE amid reports that she had entered rehab, the former Melrose Place star said, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

Locklear, 55, has battled drug and alcohol abuse over the years. In June 2008, the actress sought treatment at an Arizona facility for anxiety and depression. In July 2010, she completed a 30-day in-patient rehab program after being cited for a misdemeanor hit and run.

In January 2012, Locklear was hospitalized after a 911 call was placed from her home. Reports at the time were that Locklear may have mixed alcohol and prescription medication.

Locklear — who will next be starring in TLC’s first scripted series, Too Close to Home — has a 19-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora.