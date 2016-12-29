'Heartsick' Debra Messing, Will & Grace Stars and More React to Debbie Reynolds' Death

Just one day after Hollywood began mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, stars are shocked and saddened once again by the news of her mother Debbie Reynolds’ sudden death on Wednesday.

PEOPLE confirmed Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital from her home in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon for treatment of a possible stroke. She died several hours later.

Debra Messing, Reynolds’ TV daughter on Will & Grace, expressed feeling “heartsick” over the news. “So heartsick,” she wrote. “Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ‘mom’ for years and I loved her dearly. A legend.”

Messing’s Will & Grace costar Sean Hayes shared a photo of himself laughing with the late Reynolds. “It is beyond astonishing that both @carriefisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have both left this earth,” he wrote on Twitter. “I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both.”

And another Will & Grace alum, Eric McCormack, expressed his sadness over the loss of both Reynolds and Fisher. “The combination of the loss of @carriefisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much,” he Tweeted. “I’m really at a loss here… #toomuch16”

Other famous friends and fans quickly expressed their grief. Actor Albert Brooks, who played Reynolds’ son in the 1996 comedy Mother, paid tribute to his “legend” of a movie mom.

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.”

Dame Joan Collins shared a sweet photo of herself hugging Reynolds and a heartfelt message on Twitter: “Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died,” she wrote. “She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie.”

“Debbie Reynolds was pure class,” talk show host Larry King wrote on Twitter. “She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her.”

Ellen DeGeneres expressed her thoughts and love for Reynolds and Fisher’s family. “I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week,” she Tweeted. “I send all my love.

Dwayne Johnson Tweeted about his sadness over both losses, along with “luv & strength to their family.”

“So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away,” he wrote. “So much luv & strength to their family.”

Family Guy creator and Reynolds fan Seth MacFarlane offered up a tribute to the late actress with a link to his favorite Reynolds recording. “She was one of the last of the true H’wood talents,” he Tweeted. “Actress, singer, dancer.”

Musician Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, posted a photo and a long tribute message on Facebook.

“I’m absolutely speechless with the news of Debbie passing just a day after her daughter,” he wrote. “I knew how close they were and because of Carrie I have so many wonderful memories of Debbie in her house next to Carrie’s. They were so absolutely close it seems clear that Debbie wanted to be with her daughter. Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was a template for mine with my mother. I’m so stunned.” Lennon went on to add his support for Reynolds’ granddaughter and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. “I can’t imagine how Billie feels, please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies. I can’t imagine losing two such pillars in so short a time. I love you Billie. And I love you Carrie and Debbie always.”

Interview with a Vampire author Anne Rice also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late actress. “Everyone is in shock here. Debbie Reynolds has died,” she wrote. “We have lost her too. We are all sad. I grew up in the 50’s when Debbie Reynolds was the rage. She and Eddie Fisher were the dream couple. And Debbie was in so many fun movies. And in later years I discovered her remarkable talent in Gene Kelley’s ‘Singing in the Rain.’ How terribly sad that she lost her daughter, Carrie, and now we have lost her. Carrie and Debbie both gone.”