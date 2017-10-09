Ashley Judd was one of the women who initally spoke out against Weinstein in an explosive expose published by The New York Times on Thursday. The actress claimed Weinstein showed up to their business meeting at a Los Angeles hotel wearing a bathrobe and later asked her to watch him shower. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask," Judd told the NYT. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”