Harvey Weinstein
The Harvey Weinstein Scandal: All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Movie Mogul
Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and more have come out against the producer amid sexual misconduct allegations.
On Monday, Meryl Streep spoke out against her frequent collaborator saying, “the disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed and those whose good and worthy causes he supported...the intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”
In a statement released on Monday, Judi Dench added her own condemnation of Weinstein. “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathetic to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."
Ashley Judd was one of the women who initally spoke out against Weinstein in an explosive expose published by The New York Times on Thursday. The actress claimed Weinstein showed up to their business meeting at a Los Angeles hotel wearing a bathrobe and later asked her to watch him shower. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask," Judd told the NYT. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”
Although Rose McGowan —who reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein after an encounter in a hotel room with him in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival — declined to comment to the NYT, she’s spoken out against the Hollywood mogul extensively on Twitter since Thursday. “Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves."
On Monday, Julianne Moore shared her thoughts on Twitter writing, “1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. 2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.”
On Sunday, actor Mark Ruffalo spoke out against Weinstein on Twitter, writing, “to be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.”
"The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave," Lena Dunham shared on Twitter on Thursday.
On Friday, Seth Rogen tweeted, "I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so."
On Friday, director Judd Apatow criticized Weinstein's statement to the NYT writing, "The 70's were 37 years ago. You are blaming growing up in the 70's? You haven't picked up anything since then?"
"As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you," Brie Larson tweeted on Thursday.
Amid the allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, Nathan Lane said Weinstein threw him against a wall at Hillary Clinton’s birthday party. During an interview at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday night, Lane recalled firing back, “You can’t hurt me, I don’t have a film career.”
On Thursday, Amber Tamblyn shared the NYT article alongside a Tweet in which she wrote, "Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward."
On Monday, Kevin Smith wrote on Twitter that Weinstein "had financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed."
On Friday, British actress Jessica Hynes came forward with her own account about the Hollywood mogul.“I was offered a film role at 19,” she wrote on Twitter. “Harvey Weinstein came on board and wanted me to screen-test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job.”
On Monday, TV reporter Lauren Sivan who claimed the Hollywood mogul had once masturbated in front of her in a New York City restaurant and ejaculated in front of her, went on Megyn Kelly Today to talk about why she waited so long to share her story. “He was a titan in Hollywood, he could ruin people’s careers if he didn’t like you,” Sivan said of Weinstein.
On Thursday, journalist Rebecca Traister wrote a story for New York Magazine about how in 2000 Weinstein called her a “c—t” and pushed her coworker down the steps and later put him in a headlock after he tried to intervene on her behalf.