Harvey Atkin, Cagney and Lacey and SVU Actor, Dies at 74

Harvey Atkin, who is known for his roles on Cagney & Lacey and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died Monday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with cancer, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather, Harvey, passed away peacefully last night following his battle with cancer,” said Atkin’s longtime friend and agent Larry Goldhar in a statement.

Hailing from Toronto, Atkin’s first big break was in the 1979 comedy Meatballs, starring Bill Murray. From there, he went on to play staff sergeant Ronald Coleman on CBS’ Cagney & Lacey from 1982 to 1988. He was also known for playing judges in the Law & Order universe, making his debut as Judge Ronald Manheim on the mothership series in 1999. He later played Judge Alan Ridenour on both Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Atkin most recently appeared as a judge on USA Network’s Suits.

His other credits include Funeral Home, Speed Zone, and Barney’s Version. He also lent his voice to the animated movie Heavy Metal, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show and the Beetlejuice series.

Atkin is survived by his wife Celia, their children Lisa and Danny, three sisters, and five grandchildren.

