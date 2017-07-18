Harry Styles Reveals the Unexpected Secret to Good Hair in Hilarious Chelsea Interview

Harry Styles has great hair, so naturally, Chelsea Handler asked him if there’s a product he uses for it when he appeared on her Netflix show Chelsea.

“Vegetables?” he answers hesitantly.

Although in an ordinary interview, he might have elaborated on that, he can’t in this one. “I don’t have a ton of time because I’m going to a pool party, so I need kind of one-word answers,” Handler starts off. “I don’t need you to go off and on about your acting and how you get into a role. People will see it for themselves and decide whether or not they think you’re qualified.”

Styles is game and succinctly answers questions like, “You’re British — can you explain photosynthesis?” and “There’s a rumor on the internet that you have four nipples — have you heard that?” Spoiler: That’s not a rumor.

Styles, whose debut solo album came out in May, appears in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, out Friday. Watch his Chelsea interview above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com