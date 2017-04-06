Harry Potter Revelations You Didn't Know You Needed

Do you know Moaning Myrtle’s real name? Or the reason Lupin didn’t make it past the war? How much do you think it would cost to go to Hogwarts — if your letter hadn’t gotten lost in the mail? How about what Hagrid’s Patronus is? (Trick question! The gentle giant doesn’t have one.)

All of these questions, along with plenty you probably didn’t know you had, have been answered by J.K. Rowling in the decade (yes, it’s really been that long) since the final installment of the Harry Potter books, The Deathly Hallows.

From Coinage: The 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

In the years since Harry Potter took his final bow, both on page and screen, Rowling has been steadily releasing companion books — looking at you, The Tales of Beedle the Bard — short stories via Pottermore, and even a play. All of these projects, along with the author’s signature tweets, have resulted in revelations about the Wizarding World, and its famed residents. And it’s safe to say we can’t get enough.

Check out the video above for some of the very best revelations, and click here for even more.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com