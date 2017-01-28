Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Mourns 'Deeply Beloved' Actor John Hurt

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

British actor John Hurt, who died Wednesday at 77, it was announced Friday, played more than 100 roles during his career, but his role as wand shop owner Ollivander in the Harry Potter franchise cemented him as a part of the Potter-verse loved by millions, including author J.K. Rowling.

The Harry Potter creator shared her sentiments about to the late actor Saturday on Twitter. “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died,” said Rowling. “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Hurt portrayed Ollivander in three of the film adaptations, with the first — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — containing the beloved scene where Harry accepts his first wand. “The wand chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter,” said Ollivander to a young Potter. In the final two films of the series, the scene took on an integral meaning, as Harry learns of his connection to He Who Must Not Be Named.

Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright also shared a touching tribute on Twitter, saying, in part, “Wand shopping won’t be the same without you.”

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

Stephen Fry, Mel Brooks, Kiefer Sutherland, and Judith Light — among many more — have also expressed their sorrow over Hurt’s passing.