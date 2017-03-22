Watch Harry Potter Actor Jim Tavaré's Emotional Reunion with His Dog After Horrific Car Crash

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavaré has been reunited with his four-legged best friend, who was with him at the time of a near-fatal car accident that left the actor with multiple injuries, including a broken neck.

“Today Jim was able to get into a wheelchair for the first time and was taken outside the hospital to be reunited with his dog ‘Mr Kippy’, who was with him at the time of the accident,” reads a statement on the actor’s Facebook page.

The statement notes that the music played in the clip “was performed and dedicated to Jim by dear friend and talented composer Bernard Salles with the Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest.”

Tavaré, 53, was involved in a serious car accident following a head-on collision. He had a broken neck, a punctured lung, 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones and multiple breaks in his right leg.

The actor and comedian was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England, and appeared as Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron, in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

From Coinage: The 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Last week, the actor’s wife Laura wrote on Facebook that he was “moved to a less critical ward” after spending 15 days in intensive care.

“He’s awake and doing really well,” she wrote. “He says ‘Sorry my hands can’t type, but thanks guys for all the well wishes. You are all so kind. I’m looking forward to getting out of here, but not looking forward to the medical bills.’ ”