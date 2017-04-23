Happy Days' Erin Moran, Best Known as Joanie Cunningham, Has Died at 56

Erin Moran, best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days has died. She was 56.

Officers in Harrison County in Indiana responded to reports of an unresponsive female in Corydon, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon. First responders determined that the woman, identified as Moran, had deceased, PEOPLE has confirmed (the news was first reported by TMZ). An autopsy is pending.

Moran most famously played Cunningham, the younger sister to Richie Cunningham (played by Ron Howard) on Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984. She also starred in the spin-off, Joanie Loves Chachi from 1982 to 1983, which followed her character’s romance with Chachi, played by Scott Baio.

Costar Henry Winkler led remembrances of Moran on Twitter.

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Moran also appeared on The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote and The Bold and the Beautiful.

In 2011, Moran and three of her Happy Days costars — Don Most, Anson Williams and Marion Ross, plus the estate of Tom Bosley who died in 2010 — sued CBS for breach of contract, claiming that they had not been paid for merchandising relating to the show. In 2012, CBS and the actors settled their lawsuit, with the group receiving and undisclosed amount of money.