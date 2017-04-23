Happy Days Cast Remembers Costar Erin Moran: She 'Made Everyone Around Her Feel Better'

Costars of Erin Moran, the actress best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, shared their reactions to her shocking death on Saturday. She was 56.

Her fellow actors remembered Moran as a talented actress and caring woman.

Don Most, who played class clown Ralph Malph on Happy Days, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I am so incredibly sad to hear about Erin. She was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can’t really comprehend this right now. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she’s with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin.”

Anson Williams, who played Potsie on the ’70s and ’80s sitcom, also shared his condolences to the outlet.

“Erin was a person who made everyone around her feel better,” he said in a statement. “She truly cared about others first, a true angel. I will miss her so much, but know that she is in God’s hands. RIP sweet angel.”

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Costar Henry Winkler, who played Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, led remembrances of Moran on Twitter.

“OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth,” he wrote. “Rest In It serenely now.. too soon.”

Ron Howard, who portrayed Joanie’s older brother Richie Cunningham on the small screen, also shared his sadness about the news.

“Such sad sad news. RIP Erin,” the actor said. “I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens.”

Officers in Harrison County in Indiana responded to reports of an unresponsive female in Corydon, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon. First responders determined that the woman, identified as Moran, had deceased, PEOPLE has confirmed (the news was first reported by TMZ). An autopsy is pending.

Moran most famously played Cunningham on Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984. She also starred in the spin-off, Joanie Loves Chachi from 1982 to 1983, which followed her character’s romance with Chachi, played by Scott Baio.

The actress also appeared on The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote and The Bold and the Beautiful.