Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Here’s How the Kardashians Celebrated Their Mom Turning 62

Happy birthday to reality TV’s main mom!

On Sunday, Kris Jenner turned 62 and, to celebrate, her daughters shared sweet — and sassy — Instagram tributes to their mother.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner,” daughter Kim Kardashian West wrote alongside a recent selfie of the two women showing off their blonde hair. “Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!”

And Khloé Kardashian joined in on the birthday love sharing a series of adorable photos of Kris — including one in which the famous momager was dressed up like a mime. Bible.

“Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a superhero in my eyes,” Khloé wrote. “Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can’t fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so f—fabulous!”

Continued Khloé, “If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world bring on the martinis.”

And like a true momager, Kris thanked all of her fans for their birthday wishes by reminding them to tune into watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night.

“Thank you for all of your sweet and thoughtful birthday messages!!” she wrote alongside a still from Sunday’s KUWTK episode. “Wishing all of you a beautiful Sunday. Can’t wait to celebrate with a brand new episode of #KUWTK tonight!! This week, I’m visiting @khloekardashian in Cleveland! ❤ #family #love”

And even though the rest of Kris’ famous daughters haven’t wished their mother a happy birthday on social media yet, they’re all together — and documenting their recent junk food purchases on Snapchat.

“This is not an ad,” Khloé wrote alongside a picture documenting their indulgences, which included Pringles, Funyuns, and powdered donuts.

And Kim made sure to point out she’d picked up a pack of her favorite treat, Haribo gummy bears.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared some behind the scenes snaps of her sisters trying out a Snapchat filter.

“Fav filter of all time,” Kylie said about the faux-glasses, as Kourtney leaned in close to her younger sister so could get into the frame too.

It’s unclear where the KarJenner women are headed, but Kylie teased on the social media site, “GIRLS TRIP.”