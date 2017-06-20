Celebrity
Happy 50th, Nicole Kidman! See the Superstar Over the Years
She’s an Oscar-winning actress who has been at the top of the A-list for decades. But do you remember Nicole Kidman’s early days in Hollywood? Take a look back at Kidman’s star-studded evolution from Australian ingenue to superstar
1983
At home in Sydney, a young Kidman — with big curls! — poses for a photo call for the film BMX Bandits, one of her first-ever movies. She made her film debut in Bush Christmas, an Australian film that came out earlier that same year. Kidman would continue working in Australia for a few years, appearing in both movies and on TV.
1989
In 1989, Kidman starred in Dead Calm, an Australia thriller where she played the wife of a naval officer. It was this movie that garnered Kidman international attention, and propelled her launch into American cinema.
1990
Kidman's arrival to the American movie industry came in the film Days of Thunder. On the set of the film, in 1989, she met Tom Cruise. They started dating, and were married on December 24, 1990 in Telluride, Colorado.
1991
The newlyweds attended the Academy Awards side by side in 1991. That same year, Kidman started to make award show waves of her own. She starred in the film Billy Bathgate, which earned her her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, for best supporting actress.
1992
At the premiere of Far and Away, which she starred in alongside her husband, Kidman and Cruise met Princess Diana. That same year, they adopted daughter Isabella. Three years later, they adopted another child, son Connor.
2000
Kidman and Cruise look glamorous at the Oscars in 2000. It would be their last to attend together: In February 2001, the couple announced their separation, and quickly after, filed for divorce. In August of that year, the divorce was official.
2001
Though 2001 was a tough year personally for Kidman, it was a highlight of a professional year. Her new movie, Moulin Rouge, made waves at Cannes (here, she's at the festival with costar Ewan McGregor) and eventually nabbed her her first Oscar nomination and Golden Globe award, for best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy.
2003
The accolades just kept coming after the release of 2002's The Hours, in which Kidman plays famed writer Virginia Woolf. She picked up her second Golden Globe, a SAG Award and yes, an Oscar, for the performance. In 2015, Kidman said that though this was a professionally rewarding time, she was lonely. "Out of my divorce came work that was applauded so that was an interesting thing for me,” she said at the 2015 Women in the World conference. "That culminated in winning an Oscar and that caused an epiphany which was, 'This isn’t the answer.' I was holding a gold statue and I was the loneliest I’d ever been."
2004
Of course, Kidman did find love again. But before falling for her now-husband Keith Urban, she shared a brief — but serious — relationship with Lenny Kravitz. At one point, they were even engaged, but Kidman didn't reveal this fact until 2017. They ultimately called things off in 2004. She spoke about a secret fiancé to Vanity Fair in 2007, saying “It just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready." Things are all good between the former couple now. She told NET-A-PORTER.com’s magazine, The EDIT, "I love Lenny; he's a great guy" earlier this year.
2006
It was the next romance that stuck. Kidman met fellow Australian Urban at G'Day LA, an event in Los Angeles in honor of Australians in 2005. Things moved quickly between the pair, and they married on June 25, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. At the Women in the World conference, Kidman later admitted that "We didn't really know each other — we got to know each other during our marriage."
2008
Shortly after their wedding, Kidman and Urban announced that she was pregnant with their first child together in January of 2008. They welcomed daughter Sunday Rose on July 7. In a statement on his website, Urban wrote: "Earlier this morning Nic gave birth to our beautiful baby girl, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We feel very, very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of my loving fans today."
2011
Kidman continued her career success, earning Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her film Rabbit Hole in 2011, and a Golden Globe nod for her film The Paperboy in 2013. It was an exciting time for the Kidman-Urban family, too: In December 2010, they welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, by surrogate.
2017
The past year has been a big one for Kidman. Her film, Lion, which was released at the end of 2016, earned her a slew of nominations. She was also praised for her work in the HBO show Big Little Lies, which she starred in alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of her ex-fiancé Lenny Kravitz.
2017
And Urban and Kidman are as strong as ever too, as evidenced by Urban's heartfelt CMT Awards acceptance speech. “I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole,” Urban said. “You have no idea how much of what I do. She’s involved in every little piece of it. She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are."
