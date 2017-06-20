Happy 50th, Nicole Kidman! See the Superstar Over the Years

2003

The accolades just kept coming after the release of 2002's The Hours, in which Kidman plays famed writer Virginia Woolf. She picked up her second Golden Globe, a SAG Award and yes, an Oscar, for the performance. In 2015, Kidman said that though this was a professionally rewarding time, she was lonely. "Out of my divorce came work that was applauded so that was an interesting thing for me,” she said at the 2015 Women in the World conference. "That culminated in winning an Oscar and that caused an epiphany which was, 'This isn’t the answer.' I was holding a gold statue and I was the loneliest I’d ever been."