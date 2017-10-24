It’s Halloween in Hollywood! See All the Costumes the Stars Have Worn So Far

Why wait until Oct. 31 when you can dress up now? Here’s what everyone is wearing this spooky season

Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

TRISHA YEARWOOD

as husband Garth Brooks (with friend Glenda Martin as Trisha) on an episode of her Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY & PETA MURGATROYD

as a skeleton and Little Red Riding Hood, at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Pawel Kaminski - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

KELLY RIPA & RYAN SEACREST

as Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister, on a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

JERRY & JESSICA SEINFELD

as a solar car racer and diner waitress at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

JORDANA BREWSTER

with sugar skull makeup, plus son Julian as Eddie Munster and Rowan as an astronaut, at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

THE VAN DER BEEK BROOD

in an assortment of costumes from @tutudumonde after the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

TARA REID

as a devil at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

as a unicorn at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

TOM SANDOVAL

as Gambit from X-Men, at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

BARON DAVIS

as a martial arts instructor, with sons Luke and Kingman as a skeleton and Groot, at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

AUBREY O'DAY

as a Gypsy at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SEAN PATRICK THOMAS

with wife Aonika Laurent and kids Luc (Spider-Man) and Lola (a "garden princess") at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

LAUREN CONRAD

as Cruella de Vil, on Instagram.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

SCHEANA MARIE

as a skeleton at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

NED BROWER

as a cowboy, with the rest of his cowgirl/cowboy family — wife Sarah Jane Morris and children Emmett and Beau — at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

ROBBY HAYES

as Hugh Hefner, with a guest dressed as a Playboy bunny, at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

JOANNA KRUPA

as a Greek goddess at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

JB Lacroix/WireImage

IKE BARINHOLTZ

as a Chicago Cub (or "the saddest man in Los Angeles"), with wife Erica Hanson and daughter Foster as a fairy at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

Jamie Otis/Instagram

HENLEY HEHNER

as a pumpkin, with her cousin, on Mom Jamie Otis' Instagram.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

JASON DERULO

as the Night King from Game of Thrones at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Jaime King/Instagram

JAIME KING

with husband Kyle Newman and sons Leo and James, as the Power Rangers, on Instagram.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

EJ JOHNSON

as Cruella de Vil at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

CHANNING TATUM

as a dinosaur, with daughter Everly, as a fairy, on Mom Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Instagram story.

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

VANESSA HUDGENS

with sister Stella, dressed for a masquerade, on Instagram.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

DEMARIO JACKSON & CORINNE OLYMPIOS

as a biker boy and fembot at the Maxim Halloween party on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Michael Williams/StarTraksPhoto.com

SARA & ERIN FOSTER

as Melania and Ivana Trump, while enjoying Svedka vodka cocktails at N.Y.C.'s Beauty & Essex.

