Halle Berry Goes Topless, But Only For Those Who Bring Snacks

Halle Berry will do anything for snacks.

The Oscar-winner posted a revealing photo of herself on Twitter, wearing a white lace, see-through cover up dress, with her arms opened wide with the caption, “Me when someone says ‘I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks.'”

Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks." pic.twitter.com/npoeR917UV — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 30, 2017

Questlove took to Twitter to respond to Berry’s tweet, writing, “Um @halleberry…I’m coming over and I’ve got snacks? #TheNewAllStateMantra.”

Others joined him on Twitter in admiring Berry’s figure.

Halle Berry is 50. I repeat.. 50. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kofaijiEcG — PK (@PeterKash) March 31, 2017

Me trying to get snacks to Halle Berry: pic.twitter.com/6SCvENj8HI — Stereo Williams (@stereowilliams) March 30, 2017

Berry, 50, recently stripped and took a dive in a pool after the Academy Awards were over. In a Twitter video, Berry can be seen taking off her custom translucent and spangled one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown before jumping in.

“It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good,” she told Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet of her dress.

And in an interview with Vogue, she echoed that statement: “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”