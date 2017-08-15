Bling, Bubbly and Baby Gummy Bears: Inside a Luxurious Day of Indulgence with Hollywood’s A-Listers

From Wonder Woman to Olivia Pope, every woman needs a little pampering.

So on one day every summer, Hollywood’s A-listers flock to Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence to sip on margaritas, indulge in a foot massage and stock up on the latest fashions.

Stars like Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Melissa McCarthy and more descended upon the producer’s home on Sunday for the event, now in its 19th year.

As soon as she arrived, Gadot — sipping on Icelandic Glacial water — headed to the Atelier Cologne table with Amy Adams to pick out their favorite scents. Nearby, Berry shopped Calypso St. Barth’s collection as she mingled with girlfriends.

The ladies of Scandal also reunited at the event, where Washington (wearing a Tory Burch dress) showed off her new ‘do. “Everyone was gushing about Kerry’s hair,” says an onlooker, who adds that her pregnant costar Katie Lowes was spotted snacking on the Fuzzy Monkeys candies at a Sugarfina bar that also served baby gummy bears.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a party without some signature cocktails. Mom star Allison Janney sipped on Tyku Coconut Sake while Adams and McCarthy drank Don Julio watermelon margaritas mixed just for the event.

Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence with these beauties 💕#dayofindulgence A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Lea Michele — who’s been busy promoting her upcoming show The Mayor — cheers-ed with La Marca Prosecco while getting a poolside Moroccanoil reflexology treatment and taking selfies with Katharine McPhee and Shay Mitchell.

But that wasn’t it — the ladies also left with an Eagle Creek suitcase filled to the brim with Under Armour sports bras, Eyeko products, Aquis hair towels and a LeSportsac Weekender packed with Splendid tees, Birdies slippers, Madewell necklaces and more.