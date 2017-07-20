Halle Berry Chugs Whiskey at Kingsman 2 Comic-Con Panel

In many ways, San Diego Comic-Con is just one giant party for the fans, but Thursday’s panel for Kingsman: The Golden Circle got lit real fast. Chants of “Chug! Chug! Chug!” resounded through Hall H as Halle Berry, joined by her fellow cast members, threw back a half-pint glass of whiskey to the enjoyment of the audience.

Moderator Jonathan Ross decided to kick the panel up a notch by pouring for the actors — including Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Taron Egerton, and Jeff Bridges — Statesman Reserve, specialty bourbon pegged to the film. Berry got a doozy of a pour when Tatum filled her pint glass halfway.

She didn’t throw it all back, though — at least, not until she was asked whether Kingsman was more British than James Bond. Berry decided downing a half-pint of bourbon was better than answering that question.

Watch the uproarious moment below.

“You’re welcome,” she told the cheering crowd. But she added, “Never again!” Now scope out the scene through pictures from the panel.

On the phone with Matthew Vaughn: "Matthew, they are drinking heavily."#SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/JCcWadaN8y — Kingsman (@KingsmanMovie) July 20, 2017

Berry plays an agent named Ginger Ale on Team Statesman, the American counterparts to Eggsy and the Kingsmen. Both sides will have to join forces in the sequel when Julianne Moore’s Poppy, a new drug kingpin, wreaks havoc.

Tatum was asked at the panel what qualities are needed to become a good Statesman. “Gotta be able to drink and fight…yeah…that’s about it,” he said. Well, Berry has proven she can do both.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres in theaters Sep. 22.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com