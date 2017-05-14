Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes a Happy 13th Birthday to Look-alike Daughter Apple: ‘You Light Up Every Room’

Gwyneth Paltrow is officially the mom of a teenager!

The 44-year-old actress had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Sunday: on top of it being Mother’s Day it was also the birthday of her daughter, Apple.

“Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human,” Paltrow captioned an Instagram photo of her eldest child — who looks strikingly similar to her mama. “You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps.”

She capped off the post with an apple emoji.

Paltrow is also mom to 11-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Speaking about her daughter in Harper’s Bazaar’s November cover story, Paltrow said she’s proud to be raising a bold person.

“I actually don’t need to encourage her to take risks. She likes to push herself; she wants to see how far she can get,” the actress said. “It’s really inspiring to see that in a young woman.”

It’s no surprise that Paltrow’s children are strong and independent already, considering her own upbringing.

“[My dad’s] whole parenting philosophy was to give my brother and me the skills to be grown-ups and the curiosity to ask the right questions,” she said. “I don’t know if I came to this life with [my drive] or if it’s something that came to me in my childhood, but I do feel that some of the things my parents said to me and how they raised me really stuck with me.”